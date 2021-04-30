Get ready to power up with some deep discounts on Dunkin' sips this May, because the Boston-based chain is serving up not one, but three deals throughout the month. From a discount on Dunkin's new Coconut Refreshers to Charli D'Amelio's birthday celebration, you'll want to take note of these price drops before they're gone. Here are all of Dunkin's May 2021 deals to keep you sipping and saving.

Before I get to the major deals, Dunkin' has plenty of tasty offerings for your Dunkin' Runs this spring (and you can add some to the Uber Eats deal below). As you wake up earlier with the sun, you can power up with the aptly named Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, the latest Limited Batch Series sip. For breakfast (or lunch, or whenever), there's the Bacon Topped Avocado Toast. When you want to go all out, you can get all the dessert vibes from the Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, which is even topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

OK, now let's get to the discounts and freebies:

$5 Off Dunkin' Delivery On Uber Eats:

From Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6, you can get $5 off your Uber Eats Dunkin' delivery in celebration of Charli D'Amelio's 17th birthday on Saturday, May 1. To score the discount in honor of Dunkin's The Charli namesake, open your Uber Eats app or head to the website, select a Dunkin' location near you, and add $10 or more worth of food or drinks to your order. Once you're ready to checkout, you'll see the $5 discount automatically applied.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

Free Dunkin' Coffee For Healthcare Workers On May 6:

In honor of National Nurses Day on Thursday, May 6, healthcare workers can score a free hot or iced coffee. If you're a healthcare worker, head to a participating Dunkin' location on May 6, show your ID, and get a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary. Dunkin's Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded from the deal, and additions like espresso and non-dairy alternatives may be extra. Also, keep in mind the deal is only good in-store and not on mobile orders.

$3 Coconut Refreshers:

To celebrate the launch of Dunkin's new Coconut Refreshers, which made their debut on Wednesday, April 28, you can get a medium-sized Coconut Refresher in any flavor for $3 through Tuesday, May 25. For comparison, that's the same price as a small Coconut Refresher in any of the three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, or Purple Pomegranate.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

With so many deals at Dunkin' in May, you'll want to take advantage of one (or all three) before they're gone. As you make plans to grab some sips from Dunkin', remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.