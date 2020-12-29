Get ready to take on 2021 with an energizing new sip at Dunkin'. The popular coffee chain is releasing what it's dubbed "Extra Charged Coffee," and like the name suggests, it comes with more caffeine than your usual cup of joe. If you're wondering exactly how much caffeine is in Dunkin's Extra Charged Coffee, here is everything you need to know about the new cuppa hitting stores in time to energize you for the new year.

As the end of 2020 drags on, Dunkin' unveiled its new menu item on Tuesday, Dec. 29, so that customers can head into 2021 with an extra boost of energy. Extra Charged Coffee tastes the same as the brand's classic Hot and Iced Coffee, according to the Dunkin' press release announcing the new sip, but there's a twist: It features 20% more caffeine than regular coffee, thanks to the the addition of green coffee extract, which are beans of Coffea fruits that haven't been roasted.

Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to enjoy Extra Charged Coffee hot or iced — and the two versions contain different caffeine counts, according to Dunkin'. A small Extra Charged Hot Coffee has 220 milligrams of caffeine, a medium has 270 milligrams, a large has 350 milligrams, and an extra large has 420 milligrams. To give you a comparison, a Small Hot Coffee at Dunkin' has 180 milligrams of caffeine, a medium has 210 milligrams, a large has 270 milligrams, and an extra large has 330 milligrams.

If you opt for an Iced Extra Charged Coffee, a small has 238 milligrams, a medium has 357 milligrams, and a large has 478 milligrams. Comparatively, a small Iced Coffee at Dunkin' has 198 milligrams of caffeine, a medium boasts 297 milligrams, and a large has 396 milligrams.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're ready to try out the Extra Charged Coffee, you can order it at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning Wednesday, Dec. 30. To kick off the launch, Dunkin’ will be offering a medium-sized Extra Charged Coffee for only $2 through Tuesday, Jan. 26. Regularly priced, a hot Extra Charged Coffee ranges between $2.39 and $2.89, and an iced version costs between $2.89 and $3.39.

In addition to Extra Charged Coffee, Dunkin' is launching two new hot coffee blends — Dunkin' Midnight and Explorer Batch — on Dec. 30. Dunkin’ Midnight, which will be a permanent addition to the lineup, is Dunkin's darkest roast ever, and it has a rich, smooth flavor, notes of cocoa, and a dark finish. Explorer Batch, which is a medium roast with dark berry notes and a smoky finish, with beans from Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Sumatra, is the first coffee blend in Dunkin's new Limited Batch Series. Pricing for the new blends ranges between $1.89 and $2.39.

