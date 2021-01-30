Dunkin' is here to fight the Sunday Scaries by offering up a deep discount that'll give you something to love about Mondays. Even if you *gasp* like Mondays, you'll want to take advantage of Dunkin's February 2021 free coffee Monday deal. You can grab a free cuppa each Monday of the month, but to get the deal, you'll need to be a Dunkin DD Perks member.

Dunkin' unveiled its Free Coffee Monday deal for DD Perks members on Friday, Jan. 29. If you aren't a DD Perks member yet, you can sign up ASAP to take advantage of the deal. From Monday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 22, you can get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase (excluding gift cards). The deal is redeemable through Order Ahead via the Dunkin’ App or in-store orders via your loyalty ID QR code. You can use the deal on any of Dunkin's hot brewed coffee options, including two of the newest coffee blends — Dunkin' Midnight and Explorer Batch — which launched on Dec. 30, 2020.

Whether you opt for Dunkin' Midnight, the brand's darkest roast with notes of cocoa, or Explorer Batch, a medium roast with berry flavors and a smoky finish, you'll get more pep in your step for free. Unfortunately, if you're opting for one of Dunkin's Extra Charged Coffees, you're out of luck, because they're excluded from the deal. You may also pay an extra charge if you want any add-ons like flavor shots or swirls, non-dairy options, and espresso shots.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're unfamiliar with Dunkin's DD Perks rewards, joining will get you awesome java deals like its Free Coffee Mondays throughout February. It's free to join, and signing up for a DD Perks account is easy. You can do it in the app or on Dunkin's website. Once you're signed up, you'll earn five points per dollar to use toward free beverage rewards, plus you'll get a free beverage of your choice on your birthday.

If you're grabbing Dunkin's Free Coffee Monday deal, it's best to order ahead in the app for curbside pickup when possible. If you head to the store, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving your Dunkin' or handling any packaging.

