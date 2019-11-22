When it comes to a post-Thanksgiving pick-me-up, Dunkin's Black Friday Sale is the place to be. The coffee chain is offering some major perks. You might only go in for the happy hour deal, but you may walk away with more than you expected.

During Black Friday at Dunkin', there are plenty of ways to save. A Dunkin' rep says both Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers will get rewarded with triple the DD Perks points, which is apparently the best DD Perks deal you'll get all year. From Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 2, DD Perks members will get triple points on purchases of beverages and food, so if you haven't signed up yet, download the Dunkin' App to start earning.

You can also get a $10 Dunkin' digital gift card on Friday, Nov. 29, if you purchase $50 or more in gift cards while you're there. This is offer is only good while supplies last, but is slated to last through Dec. 24 — so even if you miss Black Friday, you may still be able to get one. You'll need to redeem the $10 e-gift by Jan. 31, 2020. The gift card is good to be redeemed on whatever menu item you'd like.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Finally, you can get yourself $2 espresso-based drinks on Black Friday (and every other day until the end of 2019). From now through Dec. 31, Dunkin' is offering a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino, or Americano for just $2. To get one, you'll need to be at a Dunkin' during happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time at participating locations. The deal coffees are all espresso-based, with hot or iced options, but this doesn't apply to any of Dunkin's Signature Lattes or holiday sips.

If you do want to try one of Dunkin's new Signature Lattes for the holidays, you can get those while they're available, but you won't get any special discounts. Dunkin' says its holiday menu this season is its largest one ever, so it may be worth a buy — even if it's not on sale.