DoorDash's Halloween 2019 Deals Include Free Cheesecake & Major Discounts

I've always loved getting dressed up for Halloween. In fact, even if I'm just planning to stay in to order food and watch spooky movies, I still like to get into costume to celebrate the holiday. If you're planning to dress up this Halloween, you can score a deal just for being in costume. And if you aren't sure about dinner plans for the coming week, you may not have to worry. In fact, you can treat yourself with DoorDash's Halloween 2019 deals, which include free cheesecake and scary-good discounts.

DoorDash announced Friday, Oct. 25, that it will be rewarding customers who dress up like their favorite food. As America's largest delivery service, per DoorDash's official press email, the company is in touch with its inner-foodie and wants you to be, too. If you're planning to wear a food costume for Halloween, don't miss out on this fun promotion. DoorDash is asking customers to post a photo of their foodie costume from Friday, Oct. 25, through 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 31. If you post, you'll get rewarded with a $10 off credit toward the food item you're wearing in the picture.

To get started, take a picture of yourself in costume as your favorite food item. Think more like hamburgers, pizza, or anything that you can get with DoorDash delivery. I suppose this does include salad. Hint: If you're in NYC and you really love salad, you can dress as your fave bowl of lettuce and grab this DoorDash deal, plus get a free salad from JustSalad by going there in costume.

After you take the photo, follow DoorDash on its Instagram or Twitter, post your photo including the special hashtag #DashOWeen, and wait for a DM. When DoorDash gets back to you, you'll have a $10 credit to use toward the food you're sporting as your costume. Then you can redeem the code through the DoorDash app and enjoy.

Courtesy of DoorDash

If you take advantage of the promo, you have a chance to win $1,000 in DoorDash credit and DashPass free for one year. That means unlimited free delivery and lower service fees on your orders. With DashPass, you just look for a restaurant's DashPass checkmark and order a minimum of $12 to get free delivery.

If you just can't dress up as your fave food this year, you can still get a DoorDash deal. The Cheesecake Factory is offering a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake when you order $30 or more from the Cheesecake Factory through DoorDash. Use the promo code "TREATORTREAT" when you're checking out to score your free slice. Place your delivery or pickup order from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 to redeem this offer, and note that it is while supplies last, so don't wait too long.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory / DoorDash

I wish I had a food costume just laying around my house, because I could really go for an Impossible Burger or some amazing sushi. Just watch me DIY it. Get ready for some free cheesecake and $10 toward your fave food, because DoorDash is making this Halloween tasty AF.