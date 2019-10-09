When the temperatures dip, I'm the first to admit that I swap out my patio season-ready social life for a season of Netflix and chill with my couch and my takeout of choice. Luckily for all you delivery fanatics out there, DoorDash is giving away some serious cash and a yearlong subscription to its DashPass subscription service to three lucky users, so you can feast without putting a dent in your bank account. Here's how to enter DoorDash's $1,000 credit giveaway, because, let's be real, that takeout habit can definitely add up.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the delivery service revealed that it would be funding three lucky individuals' couch-side meals with its "Ultimate Food Fusion Dinner Party," which basically celebrates all the different kinds of cuisine that you can score on the app. Per press materials, the company has over 80 different cultures represented with its lineup of options, so whether you're craving Italian or Ethiopian or Korean, you know you can head to to the app to get your cravings fulfilled and your meal of choice headed straight to your doorstep, with no effort necessary other than hitting the checkout button.

Unfortunately, keeping up a regular delivery habit during the hibernation months can really add up (I mean, who really wants to put on pants, leave the house, and head to a restaurant when you can get your food brought to you?), and DoorDash's latest giveaway is helping you basically eat for free from the comfort of your couch.

Courtesy of DoorDash

To score $1,000 in DoorDash credit as well as a free year-long subscription of DashPass, all you have to do is make just three delivery orders on the app between now and Nov. 3 using the promotion code "EVERYFLAVOR" at least once. As long as your delivery order contains at least $12 worth of goodies each time and you use the code on one of your orders, you'll be automatically entered into the running for the credit, which I'm assuming you can use on both food and delivery fees. However, considering that DashPass, which normally costs subscribers $9.99 per month or $119.88 per year, gives you free delivery on all orders over $12, I'm guessing that you'll probably be using most of it on your choice of food and drink. That's a whole lot of tacos and ramen.

According to the fine print, you can also enter by sending an email to the email address sweepstakes@doordash.com with your name, phone number, email address, city of residence, and the code “EVERYFLAVOR” in the subject line.

Courtesy of DoorDash

After that, three lucky individuals will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to each win the $1,000 credit and a year's DashPass subscription, and the winners will be notified on Nov. 12 via the email address associated with their DoorDash account. So, I'd definitely set a reminder to keep an eye out to see if you've scored the perfect excuse to stay on your couch and eat away the winter doldrums all season long. May the odds be ever in your favor.