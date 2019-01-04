It's happened: Democrats officially have control of the House, which means they finally have the power to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Obviously, this is a subject that everyone is talking about, perhaps more than ever, and it looks like those conversations might have the president a little rattled. He weighed in on the matter on Jan. 4 with a lengthy message shared to Twitter, and to summarize: Donald Trump's tweet about impeachment maintains that he hasn't done anything wrong for things to pan out that way.

Going on the defense, Trump touted his accomplishments and ratings, claiming he is “the most popular Republican in party history." (The Washington Post notes that per Gallup, Trump's approval rating among Republicans is lower than George W. Bush's was in 2002.) He also added that he hasn't done anything worthy of impeachment — not even in the Russia investigation or myriad alleged sex scandals, which he has denied. (More on both of those later). The tweet read:

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on his tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Is it me, or does someone here sound a bit worried? Sure, he could just be defending himself amid talks about presidential impeachment. But the timing of his comments seem a bit... on the nose.

I'll tell you why: Back in December 2018, a source told CNN that Trump was worried about what would happen when Democrats took control of the House (which happened on Jan. 3). He reportedly viewed impeachment as a "real possibility" once they reclaimed control. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the report, but did not immediately receive a reply.

This came in the wake of a Dec. 7 filing from prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, stemming from an investigation into Trump's former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. The filing alleged that, in 2016, Trump directed his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal payments to two women who claimed they'd had affairs with him to influence the presidential election. (Trump has denied the affair claims, but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment.) The president, reportedly referred to in court filings as "Individual 1," has garnered some side-eye over a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow which, according to Cohen, continued after Trump secured the Republican nomination. Though the real estate deal was not illegal, it may provide evidence that Trump had interests in Russia while running for the White House. The White House did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding the plea deal including Cohen's claims.

Trump's tweet also comes after a newly-elected member of Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, made headlines after she was sworn in on Jan. 3 for telling supporters that Democrats would impeach the president. "We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf***er," she reportedly said at an event hosted by progressive group MoveOn, according to CNN. The comment was criticized by a number of fellow Democrats, who took issue with both Tlaib's language and the "premature" discussion of impeachment. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and attempted to reach representatives of Tlaib for comment, but did not immediately hear back. However, the same day, two other House Democrats, Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas, reintroduced articles of impeachment against Trump, per the BBC. Tlaib, for her part, tweeted on Friday Jan. 4 that she would "always speak truth to power."

It remains to be seen whether Congress will pursue impeachment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told USA Today that she doesn't intend to seek it unless it's "clearly bipartisan." While it may seem like an impossibility, she also said that Trump can expect a "different world" now that Democrats have the House, announcing plans to confront him on various fronts. So that's at least something — for now.