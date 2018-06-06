The president heard about all those rumors and conspiracy theories that some of you guys have been spewing in regards to Melania Trump's health following her emergency kidney surgery, and he doesn't like them one bit. In fact, Donald Trump's response to the rumors about Melania's health might be more frank and intense than any of his clapbacks to date. I know, I know, that's probably hard to believe. But I'm not kidding — you might actually wince after you see what he said.

On June 6, President Donald Trump took to his Twitter to call out the "Fake News Media" for the recent reports and conspiracy theories surrounding Melania's health, including ones suggesting she'd left him and moved back to New York and that she'd nearly died from her surgery. He wrote:

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!

That's nice, I guess. Him taking up for his wife like that? I thought so, too. But in his usual fashion, he had to tie in together by attacking the media, which definitely soured the moment.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump claimed that multiple reporters had seen his wife in the White House "walking merrily," but never attempted to report the sighting because it would hurt "the sick narrative." The post read:

...Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!

Sigh. This was so close to being nice. So close.

And to make sure we really got the message, Trump later took the opportunity to echo his comments about her health during a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing on this year's hurricane season. According to The Hill, as Melania sat beside him, he told officials, "She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great."

Whew. Glad that's out the way now.

Melania had been missing from the spotlight for 24 days until she made her first public appearance at an event for Gold Star families on June 4, which recognized those who died while serving in the military and their families. Her lengthy absence ignited national speculation regarding her whereabouts, and naturally, tons of silly memes and jokes ensued (many of which likely upset Trump and prompted the aforementioned tweets).

While some of us (definitely me) found the jokes pretty tickling, Melania was less-than-thrilled, and posted a clapback of her own via Twitter. On May 30, she shared a message stating that she was doing just fine, before adding that she was simply busy "working hard" on the behalf of her new children's initiative, Be Best, and the American people. She wrote:

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!

If you've been following the news at all lately, I'm sure you know her tweet was refreshing for a lot of folks to see amid all those rumors. Melania shocked the nation when news broke on May 14 that she had undergone an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. Thankfully, though, her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement on her hospitalization that same day, informing the public that the procedure was a success. She said:

This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.

Well, there you have it, friends. In addition to Trump's confirmation, we've now seen Melania in the flesh on multiple occasions since her surgery and she appears to be doing better than ever. So whaddaya say about putting these rumors to bed once and for all? It's either that or you can risk getting another clapback from the president about this...

I thought so.