Mother's Day is truly the perfect occasion to celebrate the special women in our lives. While everyone is taking to social media to give special shoutouts to their loved ones, Donald Trump's Mother's Day message is a bit on the awkward side. It's the thought that counts right?

On May 13, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a video of him wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the American people. In his message, he talks about the important role of mothers and grandmothers throughout history, and brings up his own mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, as an example of a determined, hardworking mother that he admired throughout his life. Seems like a typical social media post right? Well, Trump may have had some sweet things to say about his mom, but he left out some other very important women.

Not only does it sound like he's reading off of cue cards in the video, but Trump doesn't mention his wife Melania Trump's name once, despite her being the mother of his youngest child Barron. Trump also fails to mention his previous wives and mothers of his children, Marla (mom to Tiffany) and Ivana (mom to Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric), but given the fact that he doesn't seem to have the best relationship with his ex-wives, that's not quite as surprising.

But I'm truly floored that Trump forgot to thank Melania for this special holiday. Just when it seemed that the tension between the couple was starting to dwindle, Trump pulls this. If I were him, I'd be celebrating Melania to the ends of the earth. Sadly, this isn't the first time the first lady has slipped Trump's mind. On April 26, Donald Trump didn't wish Melania a happy 48th birthday on Twitter, despite tweeting about his appearance on Fox & Friends that very day. Ugh, poor Melania.

Despite not giving her a much deserved shoutout in the video, Trump has openly discussed Melania's motherhood skills. In 2005, Trump and Melania appeared as newlyweds on Larry King's talk show. In the interview, Trump talked about raising kids with Melania, and pretty much made it clear that she would be the one taking the reins.

"The way I look at it, there’s nothing like a good marriage, and there’s nothing like having children," Trump told King. "If you have the money, having children is great. Now, I know Melania, I’m not going to be doing the diapers, I’m not going to be making the food, I may never even see the kids. She’ll be an unbelievable mother. I’ll be a good father."

Well Trump, wouldn't you say an "unbelievable mother" deserves at least a Twitter mention?

One thing is for certain, Melania loves being a mom. She and Trump welcomed their only child together, Barron, into the world in March 2006, and the first lady has never stopped gushing about him since. In an interview with Parenting, Melania talked about raising Barron and the importance of being a "hands on" mom.

She said,

I am a full time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever. I started my business when he started school. When he is in school I do my meetings, my sketches, and everything else. I cook him breakfast. Bring him to school. Pick him up. Prepare his lunch. I spend the afternoon with him. Sometimes I have obligations, but I also think children need to see a parent do what her passion is. It is a good example for a child. So the child can find passion as well and follow that passion in the future.

Motherhood is perhaps the hardest job any person can take on. Here's to celebrating mothers and other strong female role models across the world on this very special day.

You go girls!