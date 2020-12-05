54 Bougie Things On Amazon That Are Actually Bargains

There’s nothing wrong with wanting the finer things in life. But when your bank account comes up a few zeros short, living the good life is easier said than done. Or is it? The truth is you can have those fancy trinkets and shiny baubles as long as you turn to the right sources and shop strategically. So, if you’re feeling like it’s time to live like a queen on a budget, here are bougie things on Amazon that are actually bargains. Consider it a handy little guide to help you shop to your heart’s content — and nothing here is more than $40.

Just because something is a bargain, doesn’t mean that it’s any less amazing. On the contrary, it just means that you scored an awesome deal. And as you scroll through this list, you’ll find there are plenty of these bargains to be had, like a faux-fur blanket that looks and feels like a cloud for less than $30, an under-eye mask infused with gold, and a French press coffee maker that might make the best cup of coffee you’ve ever had.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else (or both), keep scrolling for tons of stuff that will make you feel seriously bougie on a budget.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This Water Bottle With A Rose Quartz Crystal Saoi Crystal Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon A water bottle infused with rose quartz? If that’s not bougie, I don’t know what is. Suitable for hot and cold drinks, this crystal water bottle holds 16.9 fluid ounces so you can stay hydrated in style. Plus, it’s BPA-free and made with an elegant but sturdy blend of borosilicate glass and stainless steel.

02 This Trio Of Masks To Brighten, Moisturize, And Exfoliate I DEW CARE Mini Meow Trio Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mask set includes three formulas to brighten, moisturize, and exfoliate your skin for a glowing complexion and a much-needed moment of self-care. One reviewer shared: “One of the best peel-off masks I have used. [The] scent is really light and pleasant, not overpowering. Skin definitely looks brighter and more radiant after use. Does not irritate my very sensitive skin.”

03 This Tea Sampler In Super Fun Shapes Sweetened Loose Leaf Tea Drops Sampler Amazon $17 See On Amazon For avid tea drinkers or the novice, this fun tea sampler seems pretty perfect. It includes a wide variety of organic loose leaf teas, including citrus ginger, blueberry açaí, and matcha green tea. Created with a blend of raw sugar and aromatic spices, this sampler includes eight tea drops (two of each flavor), What’s more, it’s beautifully packaged and perfect for gift giving.

04 This Gold-Infused Under-Eye Mask That Is Seriously Moisturizing Vanelc 24k Gold Under Eye Mask Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but an eye mask infused with nano-active gold sounds pretty fancy to me. This gold eye mask is also infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and refresh tired eyes, whether it's due to the weather or screen time.

05 This Makeup Mirror With Multiple Panels BESTOPE Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights Amazon $34 See On Amazon With three magnifying mirrors and wide-angle viewing, this makeup mirror provides soft and natural light, thanks to its 21 LEDs. What’s more, it’s tilt-adjustable, and the three-panel design allows you to see multiple angles. Plus, the tray on the bottom is perfect for holding makeup, hair tools, or other small items.

06 This Wine Aerator For A Quick Upgrade To Any Glass Of Vino TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wine aerator speeds up the breathing process, so you can enjoy that deliciously smooth glass of vino in nearly an instant. Made from sturdy silicone, the tapered spout minimizes drips and drops, and this aerator fits most standard wine bottles.

07 This Super Soft Blanket Reviewers Are Obsessed With Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fleece blanket features a furry side and a cozy sherpa one, and customers are clearly in love, giving it a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,800 ratings. While this faux fur blanket makes a dynamite statement draped over your chair, it’s just as wonderful to wrap yourself in on a chilly night, and it comes in sizes to suit beds and tons of colors to boot.

08 This Foot Spa That’s The Perfect Answer To A Long Hard Day HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa Amazon $20 See On Amazon After a long day, pamper your feet with this foot spa that features massaging water jets and raised nodes. The built-in splash guard keeps spills to a minimum, and to make things even easier, it also has toe-touch controls. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews, it's a popular pick.

09 This Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Dials Up The Drama Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little drama to your eyes with this magnetic lash and eyeliner kit. The kit includes five sets of lashes ranging from subtle to dramatic, and with the magnetic eyeliner, it’s a breeze. Even better, the eyeliner goes on smoothly, it lasts all day, and it’s waterproof. One reviewer wrote: “I am in love with these lashes! I have had strip lashes, and extensions, and everything in the book, and these are the easiest and most comfortable of them all. Their texture is amazing, and they look and feel wonderful.”

10 This Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With 6 Essential Oils Yikubee Essential Oil Set and Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon This essential oil set makes it easy to enjoy aromatherapy session after aromatherapy session. It includes a diffuser plus six popular essential oils, like lavender, tea tree, and peppermint. The diffuser itself can be operated via the included remote control, and the built-in LED can be changed to one of 14 soothing colors. What’s more, this diffuser operates quietly, so it’s great for bedrooms, and it shuts off automatically when the water level runs low.

11 These Flameless Candles That Kick Up The Ambiance Safely Vinkor Flameless Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These flameless candles can kick up the ambiance in any room, and they do so without open flames. This set features an assortment of candles that are 4-9 inches tall, and it comes with a remote control. Built-in timers let you set it to turn off automatically after two, four, six, or eight hours.

12 These Fluffy Throw Pillow Inserts That Come In 12 Sizes Acanva Hypoallergenic Throw Pillow Insert Amazon $16 See On Amazon Breathe some life back into flat throw pillows with these budget-friendly down-alternative pillow inserts. These inserts are hypoallergenic and are machine-washable, dryer-friendly, and available in an assortment of 12 sizes to fit most throw pillow shams.

13 This Pillow Spray That Smells Like Calming Lavender Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with a blend of essential oils, this aromatherapy spray refreshes your pillows and relaxes your senses, setting you up for a good night's sleep. This plant-based formula is infused with calming lavender and comes in two sizes.

14 This Electric Wine Opener That Does The Heavy Lifting For You Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wine is great but getting the bottles open — not so much. This electric wine opener does the heavy lifting for you. It charges via USB and can open 30 bottles before it needs a recharge. Even better, the elegant design and LED light will look dynamite on your countertop. It even comes with a convenient foil cutter.

15 This Blackhead Remover For At-Home Facials Alecoy Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This blackhead remover vacuum is like a mini facial in USB-rechargeable form. Along with blackheads, this handy little gadget also helps remove whiteheads and grease, all while being super gentle thanks to multiple suction levels and four different attachments.

16 This Rainfall Shower Head That Filters Your Water Nosame Shower Head Amazon $17 See On Amazon With rainfall, massage, and jet spray settings, this filtering shower head really kicks up your bathing experience. While it is designed to keep pace with your water pressure, it still saves water (up to 30%, in fact). Even better, this shower head is easy to install: Just screw it onto any standard shower hose, and you’re set.

17 This Mini Humidifier That’s Perfect For Desks Or Nightstands MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mini humidifier is super compact, and the elegant design makes a nice addition to your desk or nightstand. With a one-touch button control, you can choose between two adjustable spray modes (continuous or intermittent).

18 This Facial Steamer That Opens Your Pores For A Spa-Like Deep Clean Surwit Nano-Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon For a spa experience at home, try this facial steamer. With the touch of a single button, this neat little gadget releases nano-ionic steam (e.g. tiny water particles) for more effective penetration of your pores. For a full night of self care, the steamer comes with a silicone face brush, extraction tools, and a fuzzy headband to keep your hair out of the way.

19 This Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Drinks With The Touch Of A Button Mixpresso Electric Milk Frother Amazon $30 See On Amazon This milk frother lets you indulge in barista-quality drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, and even hot chocolate. And the best part is you can do it all with the touch of a single button. This milk frother operates on two settings, so you froth up foam for creamy drinks, or remove the whisk to simply heat milk.

20 This Bamboo Tray That's Perfect For Lazy Sundays In Bed (Or Work) Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon A bed tray just screams fancy any way you slice it, and it's perfect for lazy breakfasts in bed — or getting some work done. This bamboo tray features two carry handles, it folds up flat for storage, and a high lip around the edges keeps spills or small items contained.

21 This Cult-Favorite Facial Toner That Smells Like Roses Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula Amazon $11 See On Amazon This facial toner cleanses, tones, and moisturizes, and coming in under $11, it’s a steal, too. This toner is alcohol-free, so it won’t dry out skin, and it’s made with a soothing blend of witch hazel, aloe vera, and rose water. One reviewer shared: “I have hated shaving my whole adult life because my neck is very prone to ingrown hairs, usually getting at least one or two after every shave. ... This toner has become the most important product for my skin. I have not had an ingrown hair in weeks, but also, my skin has never looked and felt better."

22 This Pink Clay Soap That Purifies And Moisturizes At The Same Time Herbivore Pink Clay Soap Bar Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for dry and dull skin, this pink clay soap draws out impurities from your skin, and it does so without stripping your natural oils. It’s handcrafted (so each bar is unique), and it leaves behind a light citrus and floral scent.

23 This Long-Lasting Eyebrow Pen That Gives You Natural-Looking Brows MoonKong Eyebrow Tattoo Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its specially designed tip, this eyebrow pen gives you natural-looking and well-defined eyebrows with a little oomph. This long-lasting formula is smudge-proof, and it won’t fade or smear (even during your toughest workouts or if you get caught in the rain). Choose from four shades.

24 This Customer-Approved French Press That's Only $25 Veken French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon For the perfect cup of coffee at home, you might want to give this French press a go. And with more than 4,000 five-star reviews, it looks like fans agree. The beaker is made from durable borosilicate glass, and the four-level filtration system that cuts down on the residual grounds in your coffee.

25 This Set Of Color-Changing Lipsticks With Flowers In The Tube Kailijumei Lipstick Set (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with gentle ingredients and with a super fun design, this set of color-changing jelly lipsticks features flowers inside. And according to one reviewer, they're "super moisturizing."

26 This $10 Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Serious Moisture BREYLEE Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat your skin to a little TLC with this hyaluronic acid serum. This serum absorbs quickly to deeply moisturize your skin, and it keeps dull skin at bay. For best results, use it twice daily.

27 This Sunglasses Organizer That Keeps Your Collection Scratch-Free And Organized CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sunglasses organizer keeps your collection in tip-top shape. It has a soft lining to keep your glasses scratch-free and eight compartments to keep them neatly organized. Even better, this organizer is lockable, and it has a clear acrylic top so you can find what you need when you need it.

28 This Loose Powder With More Than 35,000 5-Star Reviews Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder (2.3 Oz.) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This loose face powder sets your makeup and minimizes the look of fine lines and blemishes for a flawless finish, and it's backed by more than 35,000 five-star reviews. Even better, this translucent powder is long-lasting and lightweight enough for all-day wear.

29 This Tray That'll Keep All The Essentials On Hand During Bath Time Mind Reader Bathroom Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon When it comes to pampering and relaxing, a warm bath always seems to nail it, and with a bath caddy, all of the essentials will be close at hand. This caddy is ready to use out of the box, it fits most standard size tubs, and it comes in four colors.

30 This Heated Eyelash Curler With 3 Settings To Choose From WU-MINGLU Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $20 See On Amazon This eyelash curler applies gentle heat to your lashes, giving them a curl that lasts all day. It heats up in 10 seconds, you can choose from three temperature settings, and there’s a heat protection groove for your safety. What’s more, this eyelash curler is slim and lightweight, so you can toss it in your bag when you’re on the go, and it charges via USB.

31 This Bamboo Tray For Insta-Worthy Spreads Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board is generously sized for Insta-worthy spreads. This board comes with a matching set of cutlery, housed in a built-in drawer, and there are two side trays that are perfect for nuts and crackers. Plus, two handles help you get it from the counter to the table with ease.

32 This Affordable Sunrise Clock That Wakes You Gently hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon Skip the obnoxious alarm clock, and opt for a clock that simulates a sunrise. This sunrise alarm clock gently wakes you as it gradually brightens. It features an easy-to-hit snooze button, you can choose from eight colorful LED light options, and there are even sounds inspired by nature you can opt for.

33 This Cutting Board That Makes Food Prep And Storage Way Easier BAMBOO LAND Cutting Board With Storage Trays Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board is cleverly designed with four food storage trays for food prep, storage, and cleanup that’s exponentially easier. And it’s as easy as chopping your veggies, sliding them into the tray, and moving the trays right into the fridge. And if that weren’t enough, this cutting board is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

34 This Scalp Massage Brush That Improves Blood Flow And Feels So Calming HEETA Scalp Massager Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon With its thick and flexible silicone bristles, this scalp massager gets your hair and scalp squeaky clean, and as an added benefit, it feels amazing. It is lightweight and fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Use it every time you wash your hair to boost blood flow and calm itch. Choose from four colors.

35 This $11 Makeup Brush Set That Won’t Shed BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This makeup brush set has all of the essentials. Designed for beginners and experts alike, this brush set is made with soft and silky nylon bristles, so you can shape, color, and contour to your heart’s content, and there’s no annoying shedding. At less than $1 each, they're also a great deal.

36 This Anti-Frizz Spray With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon $28 See On Amazon This hair spray softens and smooth your hair with heat polymers that block out humidity. And after it's applied, the effects last through a whopping three shampoos. This spray is so good it has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer gushed, “This product is incredible. I have thick, coarse hair, and my hair looks great on DAY6 as it did on day one. I live in the south and experience a lot of humidity, baseball caps, and swimming pools.”

37 This Mineral Powder Sunscreen You Can Just Brush On Larkly SPF-30 Mineral Sunscreen Amazon $32 See On Amazon While sun protection is crucial, this powder sunscreen might be the perfect alternative to greasy creams — and it’s easy to reapply over makeup. This sunscreen offers SPF-30 protection, and it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without oxybenzone or oxtinoxate. Even better, it’s infused with antioxidant-packed green tea and black licorice root to soothe your skin and reduce redness.

38 These Pearl Hair Clips That Might Be The Easiest Way To Dress Up E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pearls always look elegant, and these pearl-effect hair clips will add a glam touch to any hairstyle. Each clip features pearls that are connected with fishing line, so there’s no chance of pearls spilling everywhere. Plus, each set comes with 12 clips, so your options are kind of endless. Your Zoom celebration outfit has just been solved.

39 This Set Of Belts That Makes Any Outfit Look Fabulous Blulu Women Skinny Waist Belt (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of elegant belts will kick any outfit up a couple of notches. Made from artificial leather and elastic fabric, this belt stretches to fit, and the interlocking buckle is easy to put on and take off. Choose from two color assortments.

40 This Foot Peel Mask That Restores Dry, Cracked Feet Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These lavender-scented exfoliating foot masks are a perfect way to treat and restore dry, cracked feet. Slip them on to tackle calluses and dead skin and reveal softer feet in one to two weeks. They're also available in aloe vera, milk, and rose options.

41 These Satin Pajamas That Are Available In Dozens Of Colors And Prints Ekouaer Sleepwear Satin Pajamas Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip into something luxurious when it’s time for bed with these satin pajamas. This silky set comes in a ton of colors and fun prints, which is great because, at less than $25, you might want more than one. It features adjustable spaghetti straps and an elasticized waistband for comfort.

42 These Fuzzy Slippers That Make Walking Around The House Way Cozier Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a faux-fur cross band, these slippers are cozy and chic, and they’ll certainly add a little luxe to your putter. These adorable fuzzy slippers are made with a high-density memory foam insole, so they’re super comfy, and the anti-slip outsole is both quiet and waterproof if you need to run out for mail.

43 This Bath Pillow That Gives Your Head And Shoulders A Soft Place To Land GORILLA GRIP Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this plush bath pillow, chances are, you’ll never want to get out of the tub. This two-panel pillow hangs on tight with seven powerful suction cups to give your head, neck, and shoulders a soft place to land. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you’re not up against a soggy mess by the time your bath is over.

44 This Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set For A Face Massage Whenever You Want It Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon $17 See On Amazon Enjoy the cooling sensation of this jade roller and gua sha on your face for a quick spa moment. (You can even stash them in the fridge for an extra boost.) Both pieces are made from quality rose quartz. One reviewer wrote: “I use this every night, and it feels amazing on my skin. ... Love how this feels on my face and neck. Almost feels as though I’m giving myself a nice massage.”

45 This Clothes Steamer That Keeps You Looking Crisp & Polished YIKA Steamer for Clothes Amazon $33 See On Amazon This clothes steamer will keep you looking crisp and polished everywhere you go. Although it’s pretty compact, this steamer has a tank that’s large enough to offer 25 minutes of continuous, and it heats up in about 30 seconds, so you can even use it when you’re just about to head out the door.

46 This Himalayan Salt Scrub With More Than 11,000 5-Star Reviews M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Amazon $30 See On Amazon Infused with lychee fruit, sweet almond oil, and collagen, this Himalayan salt scrub exfoliates and moisturizes at the same time. It’s so good, in fact, that it has more than 10,000 five-star ratings. “After my first use, I could feel the change immediately. My skin felt smoother and much more refreshed. I felt like the salts really helped my moisturizer absorb more efficiently and effectively,” one reviewer raved.

47 This Coffee Maker So You Always Have Cold Brew On Tap Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon You'll always have a refreshing cup of caffeine on hand with this cold brew maker. This one holds 1 liter — which translates to more than four cups of cold brew — but you can also snag a larger 1.5-liter version. The classic chemistry set-inspired design features a convenient spout, which makes it super easy to refill your cup. Just fill it up, secure the airtight lid, and store it in your fridge to enjoy cold brew all week.

48 This Wireless Charger Available In Tons Of Colors TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This sleek wireless charger looks far more expensive than it is (it’s just $12), and it clears up the clutter to boot. This wireless charger automatically powers off so it won’t overheat or overcharge, and it works with iPhones, Samsung Galaxys, and more models that are enabled for wireless charging.

49 These Stackable Bangles You Can Wear As A Set Or Solo Yunanwa Stackable Cuff Bangle (23 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The right jewelry can take any outfit to the next level, and this set of bangles come with a whopping 23 pieces to supercharge any outfit. For less than $16, it’s a steal.

50 These Glass Straws That Make Your Eco-Consciousness Look Fancy BOLLOVI Reusable Bent Glass Drinking Straws (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reduce your carbon footprint and look fancy while doing it with these glass straws. These straws are suitable for both hot and cold drinks, and each pack comes with 12 straws in an assortment of six colors and two cleaning brushes for easy maintenance.

51 These Glass Nail Files That Are Super Chic Mont Bleu Nail Files (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Jazz up your nail-care routine with these chic-looking nail files. Each set comes with three files made with Czech-tempered glass. While they’re pretty strong and durable, they’re gentle on your nails. Even better, you can choose from an assortment of colors.

52 This Makeup Organizer That Displays Your Stuff hblife Makeup Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This large-capacity makeup organizer puts all of your makeup on display, so not only does it look fab, but everything is neatly organized and within reach. With three-pieces in the set, you can stack them together or spread them out. Choose from three colors: clear, violet, or pink.

53 This Hair Treatment That’s So Popular There’s 1 Sold Every Minute L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8-Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon For silky, shiny hair that looks fresh from the salon, try this moisturizing hair treatment from L’Oreal Paris. This treatment transforms hair in about eight seconds, and apparently, it’s so popular that there’s one sold every minute. What’s more, it has a weightless feel, and it’s even safe for color-treated hair.