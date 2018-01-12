Donald Trump's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Proclamation Wasn't Exactly Trusted

On Friday, Jan. 12, Donald Trump followed presidential tradition by recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But Trump's Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation rang juuuuust a bit hollow given the news cycle that surrounded it. Honestly? The timing just could not have been worse for this particular speech and this particular president.

"No matter what the color of our skin or the place of birth, we are all equal by God," President Trump said during the signing of the proclamation, which was done in the White House on Friday.

This comes in stark contrast to the comments Trump allegedly made in a meeting about immigration, which was reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to the Post, Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as "sh*thole countries."

"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" Trump reportedly said in the meeting. He also allegedly asked why "we need more Haitians," adding that the U.S. should "take them out." In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump denied that he used the term "sh*thole," saying the language he used in the meeting "was tough, but this was not the language used."

As Friday morning crawled on, the news conversation did not move on from Trump's outrageous reported words about immigration. So with that in mind, Trump's Martin Luther King Jr. Day statement was, well, not exactly well-timed... and many people did not exactly have the best responses to it, given the context.

In fact, some reporters in the room had some questions for President Trump.

