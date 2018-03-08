Breaking up as a normal, non-famous person is already difficult enough as it is, but breaking up as a celebrity brings about all sorts of new complications. Even if you're the sort of person who likes to cut off your ex completely after a breakup, things get significantly more complicated when your ex is on the cover of every magazine and all over the TV. Pretty much your only hope of seeing slightly less of them is to unfollow them on social media. But do celebs even do that? For instance, does Tyga follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram even after the two of them split?

Well, the simple answer to that question is no. Tyga does not follow Kylie on Instagram, and can you blame him? She's pretty much one of the most high-profile people on the planet right now. And to make matters worse, she's in love with another dude, whom she just had a baby with, and is totally thriving. So, yeah, if I were her ex, I wouldn't be dying to follow her on Instagram either. But what's really interesting here is that, although Tyga doesn't follow Kylie, he apparently still follows other in the Kardashian Klan. Don't believe me? Check out these very telling screenshots.

Did you see that? He follows not one, but two of Kylie's sisters aaaand her mom! People started paying attention to the fact that he was still following Kim after he commented on her picture, correcting her for a typo.

Yep, that's right. Tyga is apparently a stickler for spelling. Who would've guessed it? But what you may not realize is that Tyga still following Kim, Kendall, and Kris Jenner may actually have a deeper meaning.

So what does it mean if your ex still follows members of your family after a breakup, even though they don't follow you? Well, according to one expert, it's not that uncommon.

"It’s actually quite common to see an ex still following your family on social media after a split," says Julie Spira, CEO of Cyber-Dating Expert. "When the wounds are raw, a digital detox of unfriending or blocking will start with you, the one he was intimately involved with. However, if you have a deep history with your ex’s friends and family, and you truly like them, pulling off the digital bandaid won't always happen right away, if at all."

Grant H. Brenner, MD, FAPA psychiatrist, consultant, and co-founder of Neighborhood Psychiatric Associates of Manhattan, agrees with Spira's point that following your ex's family members is NBD, but he gives one caveat: "It's OK if all parties are in agreement, and the breakup is reasonably healthy. Otherwise, it is likely to be problematic, and means that there is a risk that a boundary is being violated."

Lori Salkin, SawYouatSinai.com Senior Matchmaker and Dating Coach, echoes those same sentiments, saying that, if the breakup was nasty, it's not great for an ex to still follow your fam. "It would be unhealthy for both of the exes if the relationship ended badly to stay in touch with each other's families and a clean break up from anyone directly connected with your ex will help you move on sooner," she says.

So it's cool for Tyga to be following Kylie's fam, as long as the two of them left things off on good terms. Got it. That being said, what do we make of him going out of his way to comment on her sister's photo?

"I don’t see any problem in continuing to follow family members, as long as you’re not constantly 'liking' and commenting on the extended family’s photos to be seen by your ex, or going out of your way to seek them out to play digital mind games on your ex," says Spira. "When it gets to that, it’s time to hide their profiles, so you can heal and move on without obsessing about what your ex is doing."

The consensus here? If Tyga truly commented on the picture because he really just happens to be a stickler for good spelling, then sure, it's fine! Whatever! But if he made that comment in an attempt to get Kylie's attention, then it's time to move on and unfollow the fam, buddy. It's the only way for you to move on from her.

