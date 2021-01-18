It has been four months since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, and fans are getting restless waiting for the couple to reveal their daughter's name. Although Hadid has posted about the newborn several times since giving birth, she has yet to share a pic of the baby's face or disclose her name. Now that Malik has dropped a new album, fans suspect Nobody Is Listening may reveal Zayn Malik's baby's name, and there are some pretty convincing theories out there.

Unfortunately for fans, Malik and Hadid have chosen to keep their lives as new parents relatively private. The two have yet to share any pics of their baby's face or even reveal her name, though Hadid did share a pic of Malik holding their daughter in a December IG Story. She's also offered a few glimpses of her life as a mother on her grid, though the baby's name is still a mystery.

Investigation into Baby Zigi's moniker hit a fever pitch after Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album, evermore. Fans theorized Malik and Hadid's daughter might be named Dorothea after the eighth track on the album, especially since Swift's eighth studio album, folklore, revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's third daughter. However, those "Dorothea" theories were never confirmed, and now fans think the baby's name may be hidden somewhere on Nobody Is Listening instead.

Some have been looking to the track list for clues (though IMO, some guesses seem more legit than others).

Others are convinced the ship from Malik's music video for "Vibez" drops a major hint.

But then other fans pointed out the problem with that theory.

Nobody Is Listening has produced plenty of theories about Baby Zigi's name, but it has also inspired a theory about Malik and Hadid's relationship. The lyrics about Hadid on Malik's new album have some fans convinced the couple is getting engaged soon, if they aren't engaged already. In "When Love's Around," Malik even sings, "Yeah, you could be my wife for real," and if that's not a hint that marriage is around the corner for these two, then I don't know what is.

Fans will just have to wait to see which theories pan out (though I just really, really hope Baby Zigi's name isn't actually Unf*ckwithable or Trampoline).