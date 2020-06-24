I know I'm not the only one still mad that Jessica ditched Mark at the altar during the Love Is Blind season finale. TBH, I wasn't shocked by that turn of events, but I am feeling pretty blindsided (LOL) that Mark Cuevas is facing cheating accusations now from both Jessica Batten and another Love Is Blind alum, Lauren "LC" Chamblin. I don't know what's wilder: the fact that Mark may have cheated behind the scenes, or that Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix in the year 2020 and not, like, five years ago. (Elite Daily reached out to Mark for comment on the rumors but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

A quick refresher: After spending the whole season pining after Matthew Barnett (who is still married to Amber Pike), Jessica ended up deciding that she couldn't, in fact, get over that 10-year age difference between her and Mark. In May 2020, the fitness trainer reportedly started dating LC (who'd also been smitten with Barnett), though that relationship abruptly ended when a June Reddit post revealed Mark was reportedly seeing someone behind LC's back. A week later, an IG comment from Jessica revealed that Mark's supposed cheating wasn't an isolated incident. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, did you know about this?

On June 17, a Reddit user took to the Love Is Blind thread to share that their "close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!" Another user named babyblue888 (who was later confirmed as LC) commented, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating mark since the beginning of May....🤔😤." Oof. She went on to add, "...I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar 🙃🙌🏼."

In a statement to E! News, LC said, "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option." However, Mark claimed to E! News that the relationship was never serious. "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks," he said, "but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

After E! News shared the story of the reported cheating incident on IG, pro bikini competitor Ashten Goeckel (who used to work with Mark as a fitness instructor at the F45 Training studio in Buckhead, Georgia) commented, "Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix 🙄🙄🙄." Jessica's response: "Wow. News to me, I only knew about one." Mark's rep later denied the claims, telling People, "While Mark was on the show, he was fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica."

Though I'm already looking forward to LIB Season 2 (and 3!), I'm grateful that Season 1's drama is apparently far from over.