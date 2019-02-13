Y'all, what is going on with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? It's been a minute since the two have been seen together or posted anything about each other. So did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up? If the utter radio silence between the two on social media is any indication, fans of the Kardashians might be onto something. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the breakup rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been rocky ever since Thompson cheated on her while she was just days away from giving birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian, after a long period of silence on the topic, explained on social media and on the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she decided to forgive Thompson for the sake of their daughter.

Things seemed to have been better between the two in the last six months, with the family of three spending Thanksgiving together in Cleveland and the couple spending New Year's Eve together. Now, Thompson is back in Cleveland for basketball and Kardashian is happily parked in Los Angeles with True. And according to a source that spoke with People, Kardashian acts like she's single.

The source said Kardashian “rarely talks about” Thompson anymore. "Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles," the source said. "They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is. She very much acts like a single mom." Yikes. Single mom? Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team about the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The couple hasn't been seen together since mid-January when Kardashian attended Thompson's basketball game in L.A. They were photographed getting dinner after that game, but that's the last time fans saw the two together.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Of course, it's entirely possible that they just don't post a lot of each other. Couples don't have to show the world that they're together for them to be together. But the comments the aforementioned source made to People are pretty concerning if true.

“Her whole life is True,” the source told the outlet. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

Kardashian maintained throughout the entire dramatic season of KUWTK that True deserved to have her father in her life, which is why she chose to forgive and try to move forward. It's also why she chose not to address the bombshell cheating story while she was in the hospital giving birth to True.

The source said that this is still pretty much the case, regardless of Kardashian and Thompson's relationship status.

“She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible," they said. "She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life."

Where Kardashian lacks in photos/updates about Thompson, however, she makes up for by posting lots of True Thompson content.

The above Instagram was posted after Stormi Webster's first birthday this past weekend. The mother/daughter duo have the biggest smiles on their faces in the second picture, so regardless of whatever the status of Kardashian's relationship with Thompson is, she clearly is still over-the-moon happy with True.

I really feel like these two broke up months ago... but we'll just have to wait to find that out until Kris Jenner decides it's time to only talk about Khloé for a week.