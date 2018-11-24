If you were one of the many fans that wondered why Khloé was absent from the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving dinner this year, wonder no more. Thankfully, Khloé Kardashian has shut down family drama rumors that sprung from her Thanksgiving celebration in Cleveland, Ohio with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, while the rest of her fam celebrated together in Los Angeles. Rest easy, Kardashian fans, because KoKo has set the record straight.

Kardashian keeper-uppers noticed that Khloe was missing from Thanksgiving day 2018 Insta posts shared by sister Kendall Jenner, and rumors circulated that the separate celebrations meant that drama had gone down between the Khloé and the rest of the famous family. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashians' respective representation for comment on the rumors of family problems, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

But in tweets sent out the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 23, Khloé explained that she's spent the last three Thanksgivings in Cleveland with with True's dad and there was no drama in the family. Khloé set the record straight in a series of tweets. She began,

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not

See, you guys? The KarJenner sister crew is "perfectly fine."

KoKo continued,

The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol

Looks like Khloé is having none of it when it comes to her sisters, daughter, and True's dad!

On Thanksgiving, Tristan Thompson shared an Instagram post in which Khloé, True, and the Cavaliers basketball player can be seen posing around around a set table with the caption, "I'm soo blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours #GiveThanks#blessed." Although, fans weren't really here for it.

Khloé didn't respond to any rumors of family drama on Thanksgiving day, but instead tweeted, "Happy Thanksgiving loves!! May the best things in life be yours, not only this Thanksgiving but throughout the years. Happy Thanksgiving from my heart to yours! I’m busy cooking my heart out!!" She also shared a sweet snap with True captioned, "Thankful you picked me."

Despite the drama surrounding her turkey day whereabouts, it seemed like KoKo had the best Thanksgiving ever. Just look at how True's adorable pink and white outfit matches the table setting. Khloé sure knows how to celebrate the holiday.

Back on the West Coast, the rest of the family also seemed to also have a fantastic Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 22. Kendall's Instagram showed a shot of Kris Jenner's masterful celebration where the holiday crew included Kris, MJ (Kris' Mom), and Kendalll; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West along with their kids North, Saint, and Chicago; Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were there with their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign; and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rounded out the holiday guest list with their baby girl Stormi. The photos of the fam all coming together in one home to give thanks and celebrate together are seriously heartwarming.

The day after the festivities, Kourtney also posted an Instagram captioned, "I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Even though Khloé had to miss out on the big ol' family celebration in Los Angeles, it seems like it was just a case of the logistics not working out to get the whole fam together. No drama here, folks, but Kardashian stans will definitely keep hope alive for a full fam Christmas get-together.