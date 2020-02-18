Hi, hello. Welcome to Bachelor Nation, where literally anything is possible — even, it seems, a marriage skeptic potentially transforming into a full-blown believer in a matter of mere weeks. If you’re just starting to get over the news that Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes may have reportedly gotten engaged, you’re going to want to sit down for this one. Did Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert get married in secret? It sure looks like it. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Miller-Keyes and Unglert about the rumor that they privately wed, and both declined to comment.)

To be clear, there has been no official announcement about their wedding. But the proof you need is plastered all over The ‘Gram. First of all, on Feb. 15, Miller-Keyes posted a sweet tribute to their relationship on IG, with a stunning photo of their silhouettes getting cozy in Yosemite National Park. The heartfelt caption read “Life is so much better with you in it. Happy Valentine’s Day.” Cute, right? One follower was so overtaken by their display of romance that she bravely commented what so many others have been thinking: “get married!” And then Miller-Keyes caused a collective jaw drop when she responded to the comment, saying, “we already did.” Sure, there’s a chance that Miller-Keyes’ comment is a joke. But why would she bother to comment on a random fan’s plea just to provide false hope and fuel the rumor mill?

Besides, that’s not the only evidence that this Bachelor couple has tied the knot on the down-low. On Feb. 16., a fan and his girlfriend happened to spot Unglert and Miller-Keyes while they were on a date (#blessed), and tagged them in a photo they snapped from the run-in. In said photo, Unglert is wearing what appears to be a wedding band on his left ring finger. I'll just let that sink in for a sec.

This isn’t the first time that this couple has sparked the rumor of wedding bells via Instagram, however. On Feb. 12, Miller-Keyes posted a series of photos of her and her boo on a rock in Yosemite. And when one follower commented, “he needs to propose,” she responded with, “he already did." Immediately, fans went ballistic, questioning whether they truly were engaged or whether Miller-Keyes was simply toying with their emotions. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Miller-Keyes and Unglert about their rumored engagement, and did not hear back from Miller-Keyes' in time for publication; a rep for Unglert declined to comment.)

These Instagram comments are even more shocking when you consider that Unglert has been pretty vocal about his disinterest in tying the knot. In fact, when he was asked about the possibility of getting hitched in an interview with Us Weekly on Dec. 6, he flat out said: “That’s never going to happen.” He added: “She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.'" Talk about blunt, right? He noted that Miller-Keyes is “more conventional” than he is and that his general philosophy is to “underpromise, overdeliver.” So, is their unexpected wedding just an instance of him overdelivering?

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In an Us Weekly interview on Nov. 18, Miller-Keyes also talked about getting engaged, adding: “Maybe that’s in our future, but it would be way down our future.” It seems like Miller-Keyes was suggesting that marriage isn’t out of the question for them, but that it wasn’t something that would be happening anytime soon. And a rumored wedding three months later is hardly “way down” in their future.

All that said, Unglert also mentioned in the Dec. 6 interview that he’s reached a turning point in his life. “I think that I’ve just sort of gotten to a point where I’m willing to change and ready to change myself,” he told Us Weekly. So, who knows? Maybe Unglert’s attitude toward marriage has changed as part of this transformation. Or, maybe Miller-Keyes is messing with Bachelor fans who are so fixated on them making a lifelong commitment to each other.

When it really comes down to it, it’s Deanie Baby and his lady’s business whether saying “I do” is in the cards or not. As long as they’re happy, that’s what truly matters — not whether or not Miller-Keyes has a ring on her finger. But that doesn’t change the fact that there’s some pretty compelling evidence that the two have given us the ultimate Bachelor plot twist and secretly tied the knot. Maybe an official confirmation of their wedding (or lack thereof) will come soon — but in the meantime, if you need me, I’ll be keeping my eyes locked on their IG accounts for more juicy comments and clues.