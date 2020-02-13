Every once in awhile, Bachelor Nation throws you a curveball. I didn't think that Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes would get engaged any time soon, based on interviews they've given in the past, but her Instagram comment has me second-guessing everything. On Feb. 12, Miller-Keyes took to Instagram to post a carousel of two pictures of herself and Unglert atop a rock in Yosemite. "Not even a broken femur can stop this guy from exploring," she captioned the post. (ICYMI: Unglert broke his femur during a December ski accident.)

But the real exciting part of Miller-Keyes' post takes place in the comments section. Much to the delight of all of the many fans of the couple, The Betchelor (also known as The Betches' Bachelor-themed podcast) managed to capture a particularly juicy exchange between Miller-Keyes and an Instagram user who goes by @heather_xo88. The fan commented, "he needs to propose." And here's where things get super interesting. Miller-Keyes responded to Heather's comment saying, "he already did." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Miller-Keyes and Unglert for comment on the claim that they are engaged, and did not hear back from Miller-Keyes' in time for publication; a rep for Unglert says he has no comment.)

Check the entire exchange out for yourself here:

Um, I'm sorry but WHAT? He already did? When?! Am I being punked? Where's Ashton Kutcher?

To be clear, I did some research on this Heather person and it doesn't seem as though she has any tie to the Bachelor Nation world. (Her account is also private.) Miller-Keyes does not follow the account and neither does Unglert. So, it's not like it was a friend of theirs checking in to see what's going on with them and Miller-Keyes felt like she had to respond to be polite. There was no real need for Miller-Keyes, who gets thousands of comments from strangers on all of her pictures, to respond to this one comment and yet she did. I truly have no idea what to make of this information.

Under any other circumstance I would just assume that the couple really is engaged and that this just so happened to be the most chill announcement of all time, but in this case I'm left a little skeptical because of the openly harsh comments Unglert has made about "never" marrying Miller-Keyes in the past.

Allow me to point you toward a truly painful interview Unglert did with Us Weekly on Dec. 6. “That’s never going to happen,” he blatantly said of the possibility of getting married to girlfriend Miller-Keyes. “She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’"

So, um, maybe he changed his mind... ? Or maybe this was another one of Miller-Keyes' "jokes" about them getting engaged? Either way, I feel awkward.