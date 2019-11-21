In what was perhaps the most shocking (read: slightly enraging) moment of Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, Caelynn Miller-Keyes chose to leave the beach with Dean Unglert — after he broke up with her on her birthday and she’d begun to forge a sweet connection with Connor Saeli. Thankfully, her decision seems to have paid off. The two are still together six months later, and if Miller-Keyes’ quote about marrying Unglert one day is any indication, it seems like they have no plans to break up any time soon.

At the American Influencer Awards on Nov. 18, Miller-Keyes reportedly told Us Weekly that she “always jokes” with Dean about getting married. “Maybe that’s in our future, but it would be way down in our future.” Kicking the cute up a notch, she went on to talk about how he’s changed her life. “He influences me every day,” she reportedly said. “Even today, we are leaving straight from here on a surprise trip that he is planning. I was like, super stressed, packing and everything, and he’s like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s OK.’ He makes me more relaxed.” Based on their Instagram stories, the two are currently vacationing in Guatemala. Nice choice, Dean.

Miller-Keyes, a former Miss North Carolina, originally competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in early 2019. Throughout her Bachelor Nation run, she was vocal about wanting a committed relationship, so fans were surprised when she and Unglert dated on BIP. Unglert, who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, was notorious for BIP love triangles and his non-committal, adventurous nature. He infamously broke up with Miller-Keyes on her birthday during their season of BIP, saying their lifestyles (he’s nomadic and lives in a van) would never match up and that she’d be “miserable” as his girlfriend. After Unglert left Paradise, Saeli arrived and made the moves on Miller-Keyes. They hit it off, only to break up when Unglert returned and asked her to leave with him. She did, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

“I think people were initially surprised to see my adventurous side and my camping and hiking side, but Dean definitely brings that out of me,” Miller-Keyes reportedly told Us Weekly. “He’s the most supportive boyfriend. He’s the kindest boyfriend.”

A changed man! Love to see it. Here’s hoping they continue to bless our IG feeds with gorgeous, envy-inducing travel photos for many years to come.