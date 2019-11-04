'Dickinson's Season 1 Soundtrack Features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, & More

Music and poetry overlap all the time, but never quite like this. Apple TV+'s new series Dickinson, which portrays poet Emily Dickinson's younger years in a mind-bendingly modern way, is timely not just becuase of its use of present-day slang, but also thanks to its music. To put it in terminology that the show's protagonist would understand, the Dickinson Season 1 soundtrack totally slaps, which makes watching the somewhat historically-accurate period piece both extremely weird and refreshingly fun.

The comedy, which released all 10 episodes of its first season on Friday, Nov. 1, is something of an enigma to many viewers. Set in the 1800s in Amherst, Massachusetts, Dickinson employs many elements that fit in with the show's place and time. The costumes are all corsets and top hats, and the technology is fitting for that period. However, the dialogue sounds like it was written for today — maybe not what is spoken, but how it's seas. For example, in the first conversation of Season 1, Episode 1, Emily (Hailee Steinfled) and her sister Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) discussed the fact that they have to help with chores while their brother Austin does not, because he's a man. In response to her sister's explanation of gender roles, Emily exclaimed: "This is such bullsh*t." While the real Dickinson may have been forward-thinking enough to recognize the inequality of labor distribution, it's highly unlikely she used such language to express her feelings about it.

The modernity of it all is ratcheted up in the show's soundtrack, which features some of today's top hits, as well as under-the-radar songs that sure to be big very soon.

Here's a list of the songs played throughout Dickinson Season 1:

"Off the Radar" by Noga Erez "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" by A$AP Rocky ft. Skepta "Bury a Friend" by Billie Eilish "Future Heroine" by Ecca Vandal "Boys" by Lizzo "It Takes a Lot to Know a Man" by Damien Rice "Your Best American Girl" by Mitski "I'm So" by Andrew Applepie "We Wanna Party" by TJR ft. Savage "Perfect Vision" by Icky Blossoms "I Like Tuh" by Carnage ft. I Love Makonnen "So This Is Goodbye" by Junior Boys "City of Angels" by The Dollyrots "Give It Away" by Andrew Bird "Undo" by Transviolet "Feelin' Good" by Danger Twin "Fever For You" by Michael Holland "Please Stay (in the Shadow of My Grave)" by King Dude "The Carnival Is Over (2009 Remastered Version)" by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds "What You Want For Christmas" by 69 Boyz "Shut Up Kiss Me" by Angel Olsen "Hold Your Breath" by Ruelle "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" by Billie Eilish "2 Million" by G Flip "Afterlife" by Hailee Steinfeld

Dickinson has already been renewed for a second season, so fans should expect more episodes — and great music — when the series returns.

Dickinson Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.