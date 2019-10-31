Is 'Dickinson' Historically Accurate? The Apple TV+ Show Has Fans Curious

It is safe to say that the new Apple TV+ series Dickinson presents a version of American poet Emily Dickinson that you did not learn about in your literature classes. Hailee Steinfeld portrays a young Dickinson looking for any opportunity to rebel against the stifling mores of 1800s Massachusetts, and her boisterous, unpredictable antics are the exact opposite of the solitary, removed version of Emily Dickinson that has become the widely accepted understanding of her. The stark contrast probably has viewers wondering: Is Dickinson historically accurate? Obviously, the series thrives on anachronism, but beneath its millennial updates, the show really does include a lot of true facts about Dickinson's home life.

Spoiler alert: This post contains mild spoilers from the first three episodes of Dickinson. While it is immediately apparent that Dickinson laughs in the face of historical accuracy when it comes to stylistic choices — nobody was twerking to Lizzo or greeting each other with "what's up?" back in the 1800s — the series does present a lot of accurate details about Emily Dickinson's early life. Let's go over a few things that the new show actually does get right about Dickinson's life.

1. Her Poetry

All of the verses that appear in each episode are Emily Dickinson's actual writings. The premiere episode is inspired by her famous work "Because I could not stop for Death," and subsequent episodes are inspired by her poems "A Still—Volcano—Life" and "Wild Nights."

2. Her Relationship With Sue Gilbert

Apple

Although nothing is proven about the true nature of Emily Dickinson's relationship with her sister-in-law Sue Gilbert, recent studies of Dickinson's poems suggest that she and Sue shared a powerful romance. Dickinson amps this romance up to become the show's core love story, as Emily and Sue carry on a tryst even as Sue becomes engaged to Emily's older brother Austin.

3. Her Family

As presented in Dickinson, Emily Dickinson's father was a successful lawyer in Amherst before becoming a politician. He was elected to the Senate and House of Representatives as a Whig, and as he mentions in the show, his primary platform when getting into politics was bringing a railroad to Amherst.

Emily's older brother Austin Dickinson followed directly in his father's footsteps, taking over his father's law practice and position at Amherst College. He also lived in a home right next door to the Dickinson house with his wife Sue Gilbert, as alluded to in the show. Sadly, Emily's sister Lavinia is marked by an fascination with marriage in Dickinson, but in reality, she never married nor moved out of her parents' home.

Apple

4. Her Suitor

In Dickinson, Emily constantly shoots down the advances of George Gould, one of Austin's classmates who is infatuated with her. Gould was actually a real person and seemed to be a potential suitor for Emily Dickinson — she even wrote letters to him.

Despite all of these accurate details, there are still several parts of the new show that take artistic license on telling Dickinson's story. Most notably, Dickinson is infamously understood now to have been a recluse, often remaining holed up in her room and refusing to speak to others. Although this understanding of Dickinson has recently been contended, the new series completely flies in the face of her most characteristic trait, instead portraying Dickinson as an outgoing, lively prankster who loves to throw parties.

Overall, though, Dickinson is much more concerned with telling a unique and fun coming-of-age story rather than trying to depict the most accurate history of Emily Dickinson possible, so it is best to just enjoy the ride. Dickinson is streaming now on Apple TV+.