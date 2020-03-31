Fans of Demi Lovato have reason to be excited, because if the rumors are true, your girl may have found love again with actor Max Ehrich. While neither party has confirmed their status, they may have let the cat out of the bag by (accidentally) going Instagram official when Lovato made a surprise, and clearly unintentional, cameo on Ehrich's recent Instagram Live session. Inadvertent or not, one thing’s for sure: it was adorable. But even before Lovato popped into the frame, the could-be couple’s flirting on social media already had fans wondering if they were an item. But when you consider Demi Lovato’s zodiac sign, all that playful affection should come as no surprise.

Lovato was born Aug. 20, 1992, under the sign of Leo. If you are familiar with this sign, you know that Leo is the star of the zodiac. They thrive in the spotlight, and like their ruling heavenly body, The Sun, they tend to expect that their interpersonal world revolves around them. Fortunately, they have so much charm and charisma that it's like a gravitational force drawing people close to love and adore them. Here’s what else we can surmise about what it is like to be loved by Lovato based on her zodiac sign.

Leo Is Warm Emotionally Generous.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Leos are famous for their warm and friendly nature. And in relationships, they know how to really turn up the heat. They have an innate confidence that allows them to be comfortable being emotionally unguarded. They wear their heart on their sleeve, and even though this means they’ve likely been hurt in the past, they remain eternally optimistic and true believers in love. When they care about someone, Leo does everything they can to show their partner how much they mean to them. They speak their mind and are free with compliments and encouragement, although they do expect the same in return.

Leo Is Loyal, Sometimes To A Fault.

When you have Leo’s heart, you have their loyalty, and no one rides harder for the people they care about. You can always count on this sign to have your back through the good times and the bad. This makes them excellent life partners, but it doesn’t come without some drawbacks for Leo themselves. This dedication to their relationships can sometimes lead Leo to stay in them too long, far past when other signs would’ve recognized it isn’t working and given up. But Leo sticks it out and tries to make it work, when they might be better off moving on.

Leo Requires A Lot Of Attention.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To keep a Leo happy, you have to be prepared to give them a lot of attention. Quality time and acts of service tend to be this sign’s love language, because they need tangible evidence of love to feel truly loved. Fortunately, this is a sign that rarely has to demand attention, as their natural magnetism and enthusiasm makes them fun to be with and hard not to openly adore.

Leo Is Affectionate And Sexually Adventurous.

Leo loves to dote and be doted on by the person they care about. They aren’t afraid of PDA; in fact, they love to snuggle up and be affectionate with their partner anywhere, anytime. They also tend to have a ton of confidence and pride in their appearance, which translates to their performance in the bedroom — emphasis on performance, because this sign loves to put on a show. They want to feel their partner's hands and eyes all over their bodies, and to hear the appreciation that’s their due. All that confidence, paired with their playful nature, makes this sign fairly uninhibited and up for fun experimentation in the bedroom.

Yep, Leos like Lovato really do make for stellar partners, and from their loyalty to their loving nature, it doesn't get any better. So, if the source who told E! News that Lovato and Ehrich are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic is right, can you really blame them? Leo make for both great lovers and social distancing partners.