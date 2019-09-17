14 Tweets About Dating A Leo That Shine A Light On This Diva Of A Sign
Here are some Leo celebrities for you: Jennifer Lopez. Madonna. Whitney Houston. Kylie Jenner. Surprised by any of them? Yeah, didn't think so. But here's the thing about this fire sign: All Leos are celebrities, if only in their own mind. Those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 are the kings and queens of the astrological jungle. It's no surprise that their birthday falls within the sweatiest time of year, because — from their attitude to their fashion sense — Leos are hot in every sense of the word. I've rounded up some of the best tweets about dating a Leo, and if you know one, love one, or are one, you're sure to relate.
When it comes to stealing scenes and serving looks, those born under the sign of the lion do it better than anyone. They may have a reputation for being divas, but I'd like to think that Leos aren't high maintenance — they just have high standards. And though Leos thrive on admiration and attention, they're likely to give that love back to you tenfold. If you've ever wondered what it's like to dance this fickle, flirty, fiery, and fun-loving sign, these tweets will hopefully help you better understand.
They Require A Fair About Of Affirmation
They Thrive On Praise
They Hate When Anyone Gets In Their Way
They Don't Think Being The Center Of Attention At All Times Is An Unrealistic Expectation
They Live For Drama
They Have A Tendency To Make Things About Themselves
They're A Bit Indecisive
They Usually Only Distracted Because They're Busy Having Fun
They See Themselves As Blameless
They're Always In The Right, And They Won't Let You Forget It
They're Date Themselves If They Could
They're Absolute Fire In Bed
They Want Everyone Around Them To Feel Good
They Can Never Be Replaced
Forget what the haters say, Leo — you were born to shine, and you can't let anyone stand in your light. The right person is sure to see you for all of your glittery, gorgeous greatness (and, hopefully, remind you of your greatness constantly).