Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich’s Astrological Compatibility Is So Sweet

Demi Lovato may have kissed her single days goodbye again, at least if the rumors that she’s dating actor Max Ehrich are true. The buzzing around the could-be couple began, as all great modern love stories do, with some seriously flirty interactions on Instagram. But the speculation might have been put to rest with Lovato's surprise (and accidental) appearance on Ehlich's recent Instagram live session. Both parties’ reps have yet to confirm the romance. However, the stars can tell us what their connection could be like by taking a look at Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s astrological compatibility.

Lovato was born Aug. 20, 1992, under the sign of Leo, and Ehrich’s birthday is June 24, 1991, which makes him a Cancer. These two signs go together like the sun and the moon, which just so happens to be their ruling heavenly bodies, respectively. And like the sun, Leo shines and radiates warmth, while Cancer, like the moon, reflects that energy and lights up in Leo’s presence. It's not always an easy pairing, but there’s just something magical when these two signs meet and fall in love. Here’s what else we know about Lovato and Ehrich’s compatibility based on their astrological signs.

Leo’s Loyalty Puts Cancer’s Cautious Heart At Ease.

Cancer is notoriously shy when it comes to opening up their heart to new people. This water sign is very connected to their emotions, and when they’re unguarded they can be very raw and easily wounded. So, trust has to come before love. Fortunately, warm-hearted and emotionally generous Leo is just the type to help Cancer tear down their walls. There’s something so kind and pure about Leo’s affection that even Cancer can’t help but open up their heart. And when they do, Leo rewards them with total loyalty.

Their Greatest Struggle Comes Down To A Clash Of Egos.

Where Leo and Cancer can get into trouble in the relationship is when their egos clash. Both Leo and Cancer are powerful personalities and tend to fall into the leading role in their relationships. While for Leo that’s a bit more out in the open, Cancer has a quiet kind of strength and pulls the strings in more subtle ways. This is all to say that, when these alphas clash, it can be intense. The key here is that, to reach a compromise, each partner is going to have to take turns being in the driver's seat and communication is going to be make-or-break for Cancer and Leo couples.

Family Is Everything To These Signs.

While Cancer and Leo may have different viewpoints about a lot of things, there’s one value that they both share: how much they value family. Whether that's the family they were born into, their chosen family, or the family they hope to create one day, they both have a strong appreciation for them. For Cancer, it's all about surrounding themselves with the people who love and understand them, and for Leo, it's about loyalty and unbreakable bonds to the people in their personal pride.

Their Sexual Chemistry Is Grounded In Emotion.

Both Leo and Cancer are capable of having great and passionate sexual relationships, built on raw physical chemistry, but that's not really the dynamic when they first get together. For these two, the passion is grounded in emotional connection. That comes easily for Cancer, as for them, everything begins with the heart. But for Leo, it can take a little longer to find that emotional spark that turns into desire. When it happens (and does so quickly enough for Cancer to not get their feelings hurt and shut down) it can be an incredible connection. The result is the very definition of lovemaking.

There may be easier pairings in the zodiac, where the signs just fit together like they were made for one another, but there’s something unique and special about a Leo-Cancer couple when it's the right two people. They can open up more and be more emotionally intimate with each other than they can with almost anyone else. In other words, if you’re ready to stan the rumored romance between Lovato and Ehrich, then good news: the stars are on their side.