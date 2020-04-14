Sometimes the universe just sends you a sign that you're meant to be single. And, when you're a celebrity, that sign can come in the form of being locked out of an ultra exclusive A-List only dating app. For example, Demi Lovato was on Raya until she met someone she was seeing exclusively. When she met the person in question, Lovato deleted the app only to find she'd been locked out when she tried to reload it after they split. While some might have tried to call Raya's tech support team, Lovato accepted the lockout as a sign she's supposed to be on her own. “I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on," she told Harpers Bazaar in an interview published April 14. "And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

Yes, she's single now. But that doesn't mean Lovato, who identifies as bisexual, sees herself being single forever. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,’" she explained. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman … So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as what kind of woman or man Lovato sees herself winding up with, she's got no one type. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t,” she told Harpers Bazaar with a laugh.

Any fan of Lavato's knows her last high profile relationship was with Wilmer Valderrama, who she was with on and off for six years. On New Years Day 2020, Valderrama announced he's engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” Lovato said of her ex. “But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Luckily, it seems as though Lovato has learned a lot about herself and, thanks to Raya, is now focused on making the most of her independence as a single woman.