When the sun is in adventurous, cultural, and open-minded Sagittarius, there's a sense of mischief coursing through the air; a sense that there is so much more to learn. What's holding you back from stepping out of your perspective and embracing something more? Is it fear? Stubbornness? The fact that you enjoy living in your comfortable bubble? Whatever it is, Sagittarius season is pointing it out and encouraging you to let it go. The truth is out there, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 7, 2020 — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — you might feel as though you're being inundated and overwhelmed with possibilities.

This week has a hazy, strange quality to it. After all, the sun forms a square with Neptune — planet of distortion and illusions — on Dec. 9. This could leave you feeling as though you're swimming through a dream and aimlessly wandering. Keeping your guard up might feel especially difficult, so make sure you go out of your way to exert your boundaries and stay grounded whenever it feels like you might float away.

This discouraging energy will subside by Dec. 11, when the sun forms a trine with courageous and bold Mars, driving you forward and infusing your heart with passion. However, by Dec. 13, communicative Mercury will form the same square with disorienting Neptune, intensifying your feeling of confusion and making it way more difficult to focus on the facts. Your imagination might get the best of you during this time, so make a point of focusing on nothing but what you know to be unequivocally true.

If you were born under an earth sign, here's what you can expect this week:

Taurus: You May Be Wasting Time Obsessing About Something

You're taking a closer look at your attachments this week, Taurus. If there's something you haven't truly overcome or something you can't reconcile, the desire to concentrate on nothing but that thing might feel all-encompassing. If you let this desire to overanalyze go unchecked, it could take you to some dark and difficult places. Going out of your way to refresh your perspective and shift your focus will go a long way. Even though your instincts may feel like they're driving against your best interest, remember that you control the wheel.

Virgo: You May Feel Vulnerable To External Forces And Easily Hurt

You're a mutable sign, Virgo, and searching through new places and learning new things is something that comes second nature to you. However, as you traverse the unknown, it's important to guard and protect yourself. This week, reinforcing your shield may feel more challenging than usual. In fact, you might feel like you're sensitive to everything around you and taking things personally when you know you shouldn't. Give yourself a break this week, and when the emotions overcome you, take a deep breath and practice a grounding ritual.

Capricorn: Your Imagination May Take You For A Spin

Getting through the real world is hard enough. When you factor in all the strange places your imagination can take you, it might feel navigating your environment might feel downright impossible. Remember, your thoughts are not necessarily the truth, Capricorn. Your thoughts are nothing but thoughts, and more often than not, your thoughts are not based in reality. If you feel like your imagination is snowballing from one uncomfortable scenario to the next, it's time to put your thoughts in reverse. Do what you can to cleanse your perspective. Your imagination is powerful this week, and you can either find a way to control it or let it control you.