Thanks to the fact that it's Sagittarius season, the urge to get out of the house and explore has never been stronger. Sagittarius is a wild and untamable zodiac sign that spreads far and wide like a firecracker. It thrives on spontaneous excitement and loves not knowing where it's going to end up next. With all the monotony and constraints tying you down, you might feel like a caged lion at the moment. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 7, 2020, you're discovering all sorts of beautiful ways to make the best of it.

Your relationships are receiving a helpful and transformative boost on Dec. 10, when Venus — planet of love — forms a sextile with intimate Pluto. This encourages you to nurture your relationships with love, care, and dedication. Pluto has a very focused quality when it comes to matters of love, driving up the intensity and passion. If it's felt like your relationships are up in the air or lacking in emotional substance, this is a beautiful week to correct that.

It's also a beautiful week to get motivated about new projects and ideas. This is in spite of the fact that the sun will form a square with dreamy and distorted Neptune on Dec. 9, enhancing your exhaustion and aimlessness. Because the sun will form a trine with empowering and courageous Mars on Dec. 11, you might feel as though you're quickly bouncing back from the confusion and setting your sights forward.

If you're wondering which zodiac signs are feeling lucky, it's the fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius). If your sun or rising sun happens to fall under the element of fire, then you're feeling fortunate. Here's why:

Aries: Your Experiences Are Giving You A Deeper Confidence

This week, getting out of your normal routine and trying new things will have a powerful impact on your sense of self. Something as simple as learning about a new topic, attempting to enhance your belief system, or visiting a new place can do wonders for your confidence and improve the way you see yourself. Although your faith may feel like it's being challenged and you might feel lost along the way, going against the monotony of daily life and sparking something fresh will energize you in so many ways. Remember that you're constantly evolving and sitting still goes against your very nature, Aries.

Leo: Your Sense Of Adventure And Artistry Is Expanding

What have you always wanted to try, but you never had the guts to take the leap? What's a hobby or a passion project that you've abandoned? This week, it's time to dip your toes into a creative endeavor; something that makes you feel alive with a sense of creation. Not only are you feeling inspired to try something different, but you're also bursting at the seams with creative energy, Leo. If you don't direct it toward something beautiful, it may just leave you feeling repressed and restless. Harness all this excess energy with something that taps into your self-expression.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing A New Layer Of Who You Are

Despite your rowdy and wild nature, the urge to mesh with others and hide your true self can sometimes repress who you are, Sagittarius. However, this week, the urge to express yourself in a way that makes you feel seen will overcome you. It's time to do something that gives you the feeling of being on stage; that colorful, magical feeling of being yourself to the fullest possible extent. Let go of any concern over what others might be thinking about you and allow yourself to exist without the shackles of judgment.