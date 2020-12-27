2020 is finally coming to a close and what a tough year it's been. You've survived some of the most difficult energy that astrology can create, so pat yourself on the back. But 2020 technically isn't over yet, and the last week of the year packs a powerful punch. It might feel emotional, it might feel like a release, but at the end of it all, you'll probably just feel exhausted. If you were born with your sun or rising in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, then December 28, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs. Luckily, it's nowhere near as bad as it sounds and it's nothing compared to what you've been through this year.

How else would you expect 2020 to end than with a full moon? That's right, on Dec. 29 at 10:28 p.m. ET, a full moon in intuitive, sensitive, and protective Cancer will rush throughout the cosmos. Thankfully, Cancer is ruled by the moon, making this full moon a particularly magical experience. It also forms a sextile with innovative, exciting, and progressive Uranus, gently nudging you to embrace the future. However, full moons are still intense experiences as they rock you to your core. This is when the sun and the moon form an exact opposition, shedding light on your inner darkness and revealing the truth that lies in your heart.

As beautiful as that sounds, it's not always an easy experience. As romantic Venus also squares off with disorienting Neptune on Dec. 30, this week may also pave the way for insecurity and an overly sensitive attitude toward your loved ones. If your imagination runs wild, it could take you to some strange places, so make sure you focus on the facts.

Either way, here's what air signs can expect this week:

Shutterstock

Gemini: Your Relationships May Be On Unsteady Ground

It may feel difficult to know where you stand in your relationships this week. The sun is in your intimate eighth house, encouraging you to nurture your relationships with depth and understanding. However, as Venus in your seventh house of partnerships square off with hazy Neptune, you may feel like you can't understand how the other person is feeling. In fact, it will be easier for your imagination to come up with an answer instead, so make sure you're not judging your relationships based on something you imagined rather than something real.

Libra: You May Be Taking Things Personally This Week

Don't be surprised if you're feeling extra emotional this week. After all, the full moon in Cancer is forming a square to your zodiac sign, putting extra pressure on you to step up to the plate. The sun also happens to be in your sensitive fourth house, bringing you closer to your heart and making you feel more defensive about your feelings. Conversations can also be taken out of context this week, so be careful what you say and don't read too much into what other people are saying. Communicate as clearly and succinctly as possible, and if someone says something harsh, try not to take it personally.

Aquarius: You May Feel Lonely And Disconnected From The World

You're in the midst of a solitary and quiet period. After all, the sun is in your spiritual 12th house, encouraging you to look inward and focus on understanding your feelings when no one else is around. However, the experience may also feel lonely because Venus is currently moving through your social 11th house, instilling you with a desire to connect with others. However, Venus is also squaring off with hazy Neptune, making it harder to see where you stand in your social circle. This strange period is only temporary and your loved ones are only a call away.