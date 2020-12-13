There is some major astrology taking place this week, so brace yourself. Sagittarius season is known for being wild, spontaneous, and off the charts, and it is most definitely living up to the hype. However, exciting times can also feel kind of scary, and when you look back on all the important times of your life, you were probably just as overwhelmed as you were enchanted by the thought of what comes next. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you're in luck, because December 14, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

It all begins with a much anticipated solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14. In astrology, eclipses can spark major changes and transformations as they speed you up toward destiny and collapse time. You've probably already been feeling these changes — whether you're experiencing them internally or externally — because this solar eclipse is the follow-up to a lunar eclipse that happened on Nov. 30. If it has felt like everything's been up in the air since then, this next eclipse will give you a powerful conclusion of everything that's to come.

As if you needed more excitement, the solar eclipse isn't the only thing happening this week either. On Dec. 15, Venus — planet of love — will enter Sagittarius, opening your mind to new avenues of romance and encouraging a more free-spirited attitude toward your relationships. On Dec. 17, Saturn — planet of karma and tradition — will also enter Aquarius, preparing you for a significant restructuring of life and society. Make no mistake, things are about to change, and eventually, these changes will make so much sense.

Here's what fire signs can expect this week:

Aries: You're Embracing A Beautiful Change In Your Perspective

You're on the brink of adventure; a spontaneous journey that could take you somewhere you never expected to be, and yet, it's exactly where you belong. Keep your mind open and consider different viewpoints, because you're being pushed to leave behind a perspective you've been clinging onto. If you've been searching for answers but finding none, or struggling to see opportunities even though you're surrounded by them, this week is your chance to adopt a philosophy that not only changes the way you see the world, but changes the way you navigate it too.

Leo: You May Be On The Verge Of Falling Madly In Love

You know that butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling that encompasses you when you interact with your crush? How about the rush you feel when struck with the lightning bolt of inspiration? This week, you're experiencing a creative reawakening and whatever you're passionate about right now will have a major impact on your life for a long time to come. Let your experiences sink deep into your bones and soak up all the joy in front of you. Life is too short to prevent yourself from feeling every single beautiful emotion in the human spectrum and feeling it deeply.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Proud And Full Of Self-Love

There's no reason to lie to you — this week is a big deal for you. Your life could take a completely unexpected turn, marking the end of one era and the beginning of the next. Although you might feel shaken and disturbed by the sudden shift, trust that it's the beginning of something beautiful. In fact, you're probably already seeing glimpses of everything that lies ahead of you and it's making you feel excited. Go hard on the self-love this week and take care of yourself. You're your number one priority right now and there's no shame in that.