Do you ever think about what could have been? Maybe, had you agreed to date that Starbucks barista, your life could have been changed forever, in a latte ways. (I'm SO sorry, I had to.) But it's wild to think that celebrities go through that similar notion — except instead of a barista, it's another successful celebrity, so that's just a tad different. And apparently, there's a story about Dax Shepard and Anna Faris almost going on a date many years ago, and it will make you re-think all of your life choices.

Look, we all know and love Dax Shepard. He's married to Kristen Bell and they give us serious couple envy with how overwhelmingly honest, silly, and perfect they are together. And we of course know Anna Faris, who was married to Chris Pratt but ended their relationship back in August of 2017 (hearts are still broken over this, mine included). But could you imagine a world where they were together?

Faris went on Shepard's podcast, Armchair Detective, on March 26 and Shepard revealed that back in 2005, he was tempted to ask her out.

“I saw Just Friends and was like, ‘You are so talented’ and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere,” Shepard said. The pair ended up chatting, asking "open-ended questions," whatever that means, and then he said, "[I thought] ‘I would definitely like to take this person on a date.'"

BUT WHAT ABOUT KRISTEN AND CHRIS?

Oh, right. We're talking about 2005, probably before they even met their future significant others.

Shepard continued, saying, "Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door."

Faris laughed, and revealed the reason as to why: Because she was still married to her first husband at the time. "I think my first husband [Ben Indra] may have been sitting to the right of me."

Shepard replied, saying, "That would explain a lot."

I guess that whole "she has a husband" thing must have prevented Shepard from shooting his shot.

Honestly, I think that it's a good thing that these two (who are now friends) never turned their relationship into anything serious. If Shepard and Faris got together, then we'd never have his amazing love story with Kristen Bell.

The couple started dating back in 2007, got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot in 2013. The two have two daughters, named Lincoln and Delta, and both are beyond candid about how they work very hard to make their marriage work (and we all love them a little more for it).

In an interview with Us Weekly back in 2017, Bell talks about fighting with Shepard and learning to respect each other's view points:

I do disagree with him on 90 percent of the issues on the planet ... But we have really wonderful, intense valued conversations about things, and I always see his point, even if I disagree. It’s hard to do ... It’s all about contempt. Never roll your eyes at someone ... You might as well break up right then because its contempt. I’m telling you — I disagree with him on almost everything, but I have intense respect for his critical thinking skills and the fact that we were raised differently. I always see his point. I do not and will not ever have contempt for him.

OK, but why is this so perfect?

And since moving on from Chris Pratt (insert heavy weeping here), Faris explained that she's trying to figure out what marriage means to her. On Shepard's podcast, she said:

For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits. I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.

OK, we see your point, Anna, but please know that we are all rooting for you to fall madly in love once more.

Much love to Anna. And Dax. And Kristen and Chris. That is all.