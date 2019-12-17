With more and more makeup lovers looking to shop brands that align with their overall lifestyle values, CoverGirl is giving drugstore shoppers something to get excited about, courtesy of their brand-new, 100% vegan Clean Fresh Collection. Not only is the new, cruelty-free range free of talc, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates, but the formulas also contain zero animal-derived ingredients, making them full-on vegan. Plus, the products are ideal for anyone looking to achieve a radiant, no-makeup makeup finish. If you've been searching for a lineup of clean products that can measure up to your usual faves, CoverGirl has officially answered your prayers.

The Clean Fresh collection includes four new products to get your skin, cheeks, and lips looking on point, all priced between $11 and $12. First up is the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($12, Ulta), available in 14 shades the brand claims are shade-adaptable to suit 99% of skin tones. Coconut milk and aloe extract keep this formula super hydrating, and the overall finish is lightweight and sheer, but long-wearing. If you're looking for a bit more coverage on problem areas, you can always pair it with your fave concealer, but don't be afraid to try it all on its own and live your light-coverage, luminous fantasy.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

Next in the lineup is the Clean Fresh Cream Blush ($11, Ulta), available in four neutral hues. A little goes a long way with this highly-pigmented formula, so dab a few dots onto cheeks and blend with fingers or a makeup sponge to ensure a naturally flushed finish.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

If you're looking to up the ante on shine, the Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick ($11, Ulta) is the product for you. Available in four shades from shimmering pink to iridescent opal, this multi-stick has a refreshing, cooling finish, and can be swiped on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

Finally, while the rest of the collection is available via Ulta and Amazon, the Clean Fresh Lip Oil is exclusive to CVS. The Lip Oil costs $11 and comes in six subtle shades, all meant to give the lips a slight tint that boots their natural hue. The moisturizing formula has a super-shiny, non-sticky finish, so you can rock it alone during the day or layer it overtop your lipstick for a glossy version of your night-out look.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

Check out Ulta and Amazon now to shop the Clean Fresh range and snag high-quality vegan products now. If you want to wait and swatch the formulas IRL, except to see the line hit shelves at your local drugstore in January 2020.