I think it's fair to say that The Bachelor’s finale was, ahem... dramatic this season, what with Cassie Randolph's self-elimination and Colton Underwood's subsequent broken-hearted flight into the night. Oh, and that little matter of breaking up with his other two finalists so that he could chase Randolph down and woo her back. Like I said, dramatic. But now that all the dust has settled, do they have what it takes to go the distance? We can get some insights by considering Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's astrological compatibility.

Underwood was born January 26, under the sign of Aquarius, and Randolph's birthday is April 27, which makes her a Taurus. If you're at all familiar with how these two signs interact in a relationship, then suddenly all those finale shenanigans and cold feet might start to make a lot of sense. While these signs aren't literal opposites in the zodiac, they might as well be for how different they are in terms of personality traits, goals, and values. This can make a pairing of these signs a challenging one, to say the least. When it comes to matters of the heart, Taurus is all about feeling emotionally safe and secure, thanks to their ruling planet Venus. Whereas, for an Aquarius, the idea of settling down is antithetical to every fiber of their being — until they are good and ready. Sensing this, Taurus tends to pull away. But here's the thing: While Aquarius is in no rush to settle down, present a challenge by pulling back and you can count them to suddenly grow very intrigued. This adds a lot of context to why Randolph dropped out of the competition, and how that basically guaranteed that Underwood could only have chosen her — and pursued her so... intently.

Now that the competition is over, what does the future hold for these star-crossed lovers? Here's what we know about how these signs typically fare in a relationship.

For these signs to connect, it all comes down to perfect timing. Giphy Some signs just make sense together. They fit like perfectly matched puzzle pieces that are drawn to one another. Taurus and Aquarius? Well, not so much. In fact, you can’t really find another paring more at odds with one another when it comes to matters of the heart and how to approach a relationship. Now, this doesn’t mean they can’t find a lasting love with one another, just that, in their case, the planets have to align perfectly first. What that means is that these two have to meet at the exact right time, when Aquarius is truly ready to settle down, or else their relaxed, easy-breezy attitude toward relationships will activate every single one of Taurus’ insecurities. Taurus expects stability in a relationship, and Aquarius, with their loyal humanitarian heart, can give them that — but only on their schedule. That can make this love connection tricky. But, in the rare instance it does come together successfully, this is a romance that is truly out of this world.

Their differences can either push them apart, or draw them together. Giphy In some cases, we are drawn to people who are like us, whose familiarities make us comfortable. But let’s be honest: Familiarity can be boring. So, when two people who are so foreign from one another meet, like Taurus and Aquarius, those differences can either create insurmountable disharmony or total fascination. This pairing is the epitome of “I’ve never met anyone like you before.” For Taurus, that can be really exciting, and can draw them out enough to take a risk on Aquarius. For Aquarius, that difference catches their curiosity, which is the quickest way to this unique sign's heart. If both parties are invested enough in making things work, they can forge a balance all their own.