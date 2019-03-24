FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 campaign is in, which, in case you weren't aware is a really big deal. While many might've guessed that President Donald Trump went into panic mode after learning of the news, CNN reported that he actually had chill night at his favorite getaway spot. However, CNN's poetic tweet about the Mueller report included some, um, interesting language that has the Internet feeling kinda awkward. Elite Daily reached out to CNN for further comment on the tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On March 23, a day after the report had been submitted, CNN tweeted a link to a story that apparently detailed the evening the president had upon hearing the news. According to the outlet, Trump had been enjoying some sunlight at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, who celebrated his 13th birthday on March 20. But it's CNN's caption of the tweet containing a link to the report that has Twitter going in. The tweet read:

On the evening Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, President Trump was on the tiled patio of Mar-a-Lago, bathed in golden light, with his wife and son Barron, who had reached teenagerhood two days earlier

"What in the bad romance novel is going on here?" said the Internet. Elite Daily reached out to CNN for comment on the responses to the tweet, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Some people just couldn't get over the different tone CNN took in the tweet.

There was a The Great Gatsby comparison drawn, but I'm not sure if Trump has ever referred to anyone as "old sport."

Other people got some real Nichola Sparks vibes. I wonder who Ryan Gosling will play in the film version?

Seriously, people were not shy about playing into the unexpected writing style.

To be fair, the responses to the tweet at least cited some pretty prolific authors. Kurt Vonnegut, anyone?

The tweet really set the scene.

Really, people were just curious about this stray from the norm.

While it may be a weird excerpt, in CNN's defense, maybe the outlet was just trying to take a softer tone in such a heightened situation. I mean, people have been waiting to see the Mueller report for almost two years now — and even though it's done, we still don't know what's in it.

Though Trump has maintained there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia, he's faced nonstop criticism amid the probe, which lasted nearly two years and nabbed six of Trump's former associates, as well as a slew of Russian officials.

It's unclear if the public will gets its eyes on the report, as there's no rule saying it has to be shared. The decision will be left up to Attorney General William Barr, who, through his position, has the power to determine what should be made public or not. The Department of Justice (DOJ) did not respond to Elite Daily's previous questions on whether Barr would release the report. However, multiple reports have said that lawmakers might see its findings as soon as Sunday, March 24. The White House has reportedly not been briefed on the report yet. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted on March 22:

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.

For his part, Trump seems to be as unbothered as that CNN story painted him out to be. He has routinely criticized the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt," a "hoax" and "bullsh*t." The White House did not return Elite Daily's request for comment. He's apparently so confident he'll be vindicated that on March 20, he claimed that he "[didn't] mind" if the report was released publicly. "I want to see the report. You know who wants to see it? The tens of millions of people that love the fact that we have the greatest economy we've ever had," he said at the time. "I look forward to seeing the report."

Maybe he'll bathe in sunlight and eat grapes when he finally does see it.