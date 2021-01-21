While the past year has been full of unexpected strife and loss, Jan. 20 was a day of hope and excitement for millions of Americans. As President Joe Biden ushered in a new era, major celebrations were in order. To ring in the his inauguration, celebrities from far and wide came together to (remotely) perform and honor the change in administration during a primetime special called Celebrating America. Chrissy Teigen was in D.C. with hubby John Legend to mark the occasion, but her greatest moment of the day didn't even come from the event. The night of Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, Chrissy Teigen's tweeted about Biden following her on Twitter.

As the certified Queen of Twitter, Teigen is never one to hold back. Whether she's talking about food, fashion, or just life as a celeb, fans have loved her honest and hilarious takes (not to mention her epic clapbacks) for years. More recently, however, the star has been first and foremost showing her support for the Biden-Harris Administration. On Nov. 2 she joined Legend on stage in Philadelphia where he was performing for a Democratic rally.

With Legend set to perform at the 2021 Inauguration, fans were eagerly awaiting Teigen's tweets surrounding the events, and it looks like they won't be disappointed. And while seeing your husband perform at the inaugural celebration is a big deal, that wasn't actually the most exciting part of her day. Just after 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, Teigen tweeted a screenshot showing the accounts the new @POTUS account follows.

Teigen has famously not kept her disdain for President Donald Trump quiet. She was blocked back in July of 2017, but since the administration was switching over, she decided to shoot her shot. On the morning of Jan. 20, before he was sworn in, Teigen tweeted at President Joe Biden asking for a follow after being blocked by the former president.

Just under 13 hours later, Teigen finally got the follow. She tweeted her excitement, saying, "My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged."

A few minutes later — probably after it dawned on her that the president of the United States will now see her tweets about horses and doughnuts — she tweeted: "I should prob never tweet again."

Considering her steadfast support for the Biden-Harris administration, I have a feeling the new POTUS will love Tiegen's tweets just as much as the rest of her fans do.