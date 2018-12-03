Donald Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen from seeing his profile, but that doesn't mean she doesn't see his tweets. And blocking her sure as hell isn't going to stop her from tweeting about Trump. Sorry, bud! The Twitter queen is back at it again with her Trump tweets, and Chrissy Teigen's response to Trump's tweets about Michael Cohen is what many of us are thinking. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the president's tweets about Cohen and Teigen's response, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Trump's tweets came on the morning of Monday, Dec. 3, following the news of Michael Cohen (his former attorney) requesting no prison time for the crimes he had previously pleaded guilty to, The Washington Post reports. Cohen has been working with special investigator Robert Mueller on the Russian probe, and is reportedly hoping to avoid prison in exchange for his cooperation. Representatives for Cohen said in a court filing Friday that he was a "changed man" following pleading guilty to crimes back in August of tax evasion, violating two campaign finance laws, and making false statements to a bank. Elite Daily previously reached out to Cohen's team for comment regarding his August guilty pleas, to which they responded with the following statement:

Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?

Cohen added an additional guilty plea on Thursday, Dec. 29, when he admitted he lied to Congress about an unsuccessful effort to build a Trump building in Russia. Elite Daily reached out to Cohen's attorneys regarding his guilty plea, but they declined to comment.

Now, Trump is seemingly mad that Cohen is asking for no prison time and is trying to distance himself from his former attorney.

"'Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time,'" Trump tweeted on Dec. 3. "You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?" Elite Daily reached out to Cohen's attorneys regarding the tweet, but they declined to comment.

First of all, he spelled taxes wrong. Second, I will never get over the fact that he refers to himself in the third person.

The president's tweets continued,

He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence.

Elite Daily reached out to Cohen's attorneys regarding Trump's tweets, but they declined to comment.

Now, this is where Teigen comes in.

Pointing out Trump's spelling pattern, where he capitalizes the first letters of random words that don't need them, she said, "F*cking dumba** thinks Scott Free is a person." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I mean... I'm honestly kind of concerned she's right?

She followed that tweet up with another Trump tweet that fantasized about the day he gets impeached, if it ever comes.

"So many huuuuuge things have happened that *should* have taken trump down," she tweeted, "that I now believe it will be something very small and lame in the end. But I will welcome it with open arms." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. This was in response to a tweet regarding an ABC and BuzzFeed News report that said the Trump team had considered offering the penthouse of Trump Tower to Vladimir Putin. Elite Daily reached out to the White House regarding ABC and BuzzFeed's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although this Teigen Trump Tweet™ isn't as good as some of her classics, it's a welcomed addition to the long list of things Chrissy Teigen has tweeted to troll Trump over the years. Does anyone else find these tweets... therapeutic?? Like, if she stopped, you would be genuinely sad and kinda lost?? No? I'm alone? OK, cool!