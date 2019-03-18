While you can track almost other celeb hair changes simply by throwing your faves a follow on Instagram, the hilarious Ms. Chrissy Teigen makes things a little more complicated. Instead of selfies and behind-the-scenes photoshoot snapshots, her feed is filled with pictures of her adorable children, Luna and Miles. Not that I'm complaining, since they're adorable AF, but I would've totally missed the news about Chrissy Teigen's new bob haircut had I not been following the celebrity hairstylist that made the look happen.

One of my favorite things about Teigen is that she's not afraid to play with her hair. She doesn't necessarily opt for boldly colored wigs on a weekly basis like so many other celebs, but she isn't afraid to change it up as far as shape and styling, and she's as fab with a super slicked-back wet look as she is with flowy, fluffy waves. That said, she's stuck with an only-occasionally-varying lob length for the past year or so — long enough to style a variety of ways, but short enough to not get in her way when it's Mom Time — so I was super surprised to see Laura Polko, celeb hairstylist, post Teigen with a full-on cropped bob and front bangs.

Don't get me wrong, it looks amazing, I just didn't know she went short!

Polko regularly styles the hair of major celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Steinfeld, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Debby Ryan, so it's safe to say she's got a pretty good understanding of what's trending. "@chrissyteigen x Scarface... not a themed party but fuck it," Polko captioned the photo of Teigen, implying that the look was inspired by Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer's bobbed and banged character in the 1983 film Scarface.

Teigen looks so good, I doubt the fictional Hancock would mind her stealing her look:

The new cut was paired with a smokey eye, nude lip, and tons of sparkly accessories. Commentors swooned over the look on Teigen, praising Polko's skills. "This hair looks so good on her ✨," wrote one Instagram user, another proclaiming, "Yasss Pfeifer realness 👌🏽🔥." Neither Polko nor Teigen acknowledged the chop itself, so there's no confirmation, but I'm willing to bet the bangs are clip-ins, as I don't think Chrissy would go that far just for a party. They look gorgeous, though!

Teigen was obviously feeling her look, as she posted this selfie video to her Instagram Stories, and then on Twitter:

The only complaint to be found was from a fan who noted that Teigen made getting bangs look too good, which, as we all know, is dangerously tempting:

Keep in mind, Teigen lob had basically grown out to official "mid-length hair" status at the Oscars back in February:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And if my research proves me right, she hasn't had bangs since celeb stylist and pal Jen Atkin cut them for her back in November 2017:

We love a fresh cut! And seeing as bangs are hot for spring 2019, Teigen's look is on trend, faux or not. Chrissy, if you're reading this, please don't stop showering us with photos of your cute kids, but hit us with a selfie on the feed every once in a while so I can keep up with your lewk!