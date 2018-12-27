It's safe to say that our girl Chrissy Teigen has had quite a year. The Lip Sync Battle host and cookbook author has blessed her fans with an amazing Instagram feed: between introducing the world to her second child, Miles, and giving us a peek into her everyday life with John Legend and little Luna, 2018 has been one for the books, and we couldn't be happier for her. Of course, looking at Chrissy Teigen's 2018 Best Nine on Instagram shows off all of the highlights from an incredible year.

Of the nine photos in Teigen's best nine, there is only one (yes, one) without her children. Cue the squealing now. Her best nine was Miles-heavy, which totally makes sense, considering she gave birth on Thursday, May 17 this year.

So, to break things down a bit: A whopping eight images featured Miles, and Luna appears in four of the nine (not too shabby, if I do say so myself). While husband John Legend was only featured in one — a throwback photo of their wedding day for their 12th anniversary back on Sept. 14 — Teigen herself was featured in four of her top nine.

If you're curious to know just how many likes she received for her best nine photos on Insta, prepare yourself because it's a lot. We're talking about millions, people. Yep, Teigen's top nine photos garnered a total of 220,604,365 likes, and homegirl over here can barely get a comma in hers. Life just ain't fair, you guys.

But I digress. You can check out Chrissy Teigen's best nine below:

If looking at a small highlight of each photo simply isn't going to work for you, don't worry. I've got you covered. Let's dive into each of Chrissy's nine posts, shall we?

First, let's take it back to when the world was first introduced to Miles, and Chrissy Teigen told us how in love she and John Legend were with him, "drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles."

She posted this absurdly adorable picture of their newest addition:

Perfection is an understatement.

Let's not forget when she showed us what recovering after having a baby really looked like:

Little Luna chilling with her harp in the background just makes this photo complete.

Then there was this picture-perfect moment of Luna helping her little brother with his pacifier:

Best big sis ever!

Teigen posted this photo of Miles on his original due date (three weeks later than when he was actually born):

So pensive. So thoughtful.

And here's one where Miles steals the show, yet again:

Honestly, how could he not? Just look at him! Is it weird to want to steal someone else's baby? Chrissy, if you're on the lookout, I make a great babysitter.

And of course, this classic photo where Teigen trolled all of her haters with a witty caption:

Our girl Chrissy will get negative reactions from internet trolls no matter what she does, so her post jokingly showed how carefully she selects which photos to post on Instagram to get the least amount of flack. Classic Chrissy.

A highlight was this photo of Teigen breastfeeding Miles and "breastfeeding" one of Luna's dolls:

And look at Luna being the biggest helper!

We can't forget this adorably hilarious photo of Miles giving the camera a "Blue Steel" gaze:

"Hello ladies" is right. Zoolander himself would be pretty impressed.

Lastly, there's Teigen's sweet post wishing John Legend a happy anniversary while also trolling him (in true Chrissy Teigen fashion):

How dare he overshadow Chrissy's news of launching her Target kitchen line with his news of joining The Voice as a judge.

Overall, it's been a damn good year for Chrissy Teigen and her family. I can't wait to see what Chrissy Teigen's Insta feed brings us in 2019!