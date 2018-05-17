Sound the alarm! Yet another perfect creature has arrived! In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 17, Chrissy Teigen announced she gave birth to her second child, and fans could not be happier for her and husband John Legend. This is the couple's second child after their daughter, Luna. Teigen delivered the good news by tweeting, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" with a few baby bottle emoji.

Even though Teigen confessed she was due in June on The Ellen Show literal months ago, I've been on baby watch since the first day of Spring. (I mean, anything can happen when it comes to Hollywood babies, and who knows what stunts PR teams might pull?!) Mainly, I'm just glad she didn't name her son Dick. Back in February, Teigen joked with Ellen DeGeneres about picking the punny name for her son. She said, "Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name." She joked, "I’m toying with Dick Legend a lot. Can I say that?"

She also said she considered naming her son John Jr., but her hubby had some concerns with that. Teigen told DeGeneres, "John and his ego was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that,' and I was like ‘Wow, you are a jerk.'"

Now that he's here, fans are so happy to hear Teigen and baby are doing well.

After delivering Luna, Teigen suffered from postpartum depression. She spoke about it openly in an essay for Glamour in March 2017 and revealed how it effected her life so dramatically. She wrote,

During that time my bones hurt to the core. I had to go to the hospital; the back pain was so overwhelming. I felt like I was in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. These kids were around me, asking questions. Maybe it was a kidney infection? No one could figure it out. I saw rheumatoid doctors for the wrist pain; we thought it might be rheumatoid arthritis. I felt nauseated all the time, so I saw a GI doctor. I wondered: 'Am I making this all up? Is this pain even real anymore?'

Eventually, Teigen learned the name for what she was experiencing. Once she was diagnosed, she explained, "I remember being so exhausted but happy to know that we could finally get on the path of getting better."

Teigen ended her essay, writing,

I love John and Luna more than I can imagine loving anything, and John and I still hope to give Luna a few siblings. Postpartum hasn’t changed that.

And now, he's here. And damn is he perfect.

Fans are living for Teigen's certain tweets about her newborn and keeping their eyes peeled for photos of the wee one. No matter what happens in the upcoming weeks and months with her new baby boy, one thing is for sure: She will eventually, inevitably, tell us allll about it.

Congratulations, Chrissy and John! And welcome baby Legend! Your parents are, like, the best.

