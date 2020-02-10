Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Body Language At The 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party Is Everything
In case you haven't heard, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party body language was the most adorable thing that happened post-award show... and no one's surprised. This duo has been iconic for ages, and their honesty and sincerity about the effort that goes into making their relationship work is beyond inspiring. Not many celebrity couples radiate as much joy as these two, and their body language shows time and time again that their relationship is solid as a rock. "These two are great together," body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, Traci Brown tells Elite Daily. "Their connection doesn't fluctuate and they've got great consistency. It’s clear they depend on each other and have a great thing going."
Before you start stalking these gorgeous babes on the 'gram, beware: Their couple content is so strong, it just might bring you to tears. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Teigen melted hearts everywhere with the sweetest Instagram post paying homage to the amazing life she and Legend have built together. "12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams," Teigen captioned the sentimental post. "And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."
If you need even more proof that these two are built to last, here's what Brown has to say about their stunning red carpet photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
1. They Aren't Afraid To Share Intimate Moments With The Public.
Not every celeb couple is as relaxed as these two are in front of the cameras, and they make it look so easy. "How cute are they?" gushes Brown. "We see her soaking in that kiss. They’re almost completely facing each other, which says they’re tight as a unit and letting us in on their moment."
2. Legend Is Teigen's Rock.
"They look like they’re almost glued together down the middle just laughing and having a good time," observes Brown. "And she’s leaning her forehead onto him. That says he’s her rock." Well, if that's not the sweetest rock I've ever seen.
3. Teigen Is Legend's Top Priority.
In case you thought chivalry was dead, Teigen and Legend disagree. "This is so cute," says Brown. "He’s leading her but also looking back at her to make sure she’s doing OK. What a gentleman, these two are tight." And on another note, can we just take a moment to acknowledge Teigen's billowing nymph gown? Well played, sis.
It warms me to my core to know that these two are still going strong 12 years later. Watching their relationship and their family grow has been a masterclass in how love can evolve. I can't wait to see what the future has in store for these two, and if the past is any indication, it's probably going to be epic, awesome, and painfully cute.