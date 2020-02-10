In case you haven't heard, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party body language was the most adorable thing that happened post-award show... and no one's surprised. This duo has been iconic for ages, and their honesty and sincerity about the effort that goes into making their relationship work is beyond inspiring. Not many celebrity couples radiate as much joy as these two, and their body language shows time and time again that their relationship is solid as a rock. "These two are great together," body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, Traci Brown tells Elite Daily. "Their connection doesn't fluctuate and they've got great consistency. It’s clear they depend on each other and have a great thing going."

Before you start stalking these gorgeous babes on the 'gram, beware: Their couple content is so strong, it just might bring you to tears. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Teigen melted hearts everywhere with the sweetest Instagram post paying homage to the amazing life she and Legend have built together. "12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams," Teigen captioned the sentimental post. "And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."

If you need even more proof that these two are built to last, here's what Brown has to say about their stunning red carpet photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

1. They Aren't Afraid To Share Intimate Moments With The Public. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not every celeb couple is as relaxed as these two are in front of the cameras, and they make it look so easy. "How cute are they?" gushes Brown. "We see her soaking in that kiss. They’re almost completely facing each other, which says they’re tight as a unit and letting us in on their moment."

2. Legend Is Teigen's Rock. Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They look like they’re almost glued together down the middle just laughing and having a good time," observes Brown. "And she’s leaning her forehead onto him. That says he’s her rock." Well, if that's not the sweetest rock I've ever seen.