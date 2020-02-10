Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about their relationship, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's body language at the 2020 Oscars after-party is here to reveal a whole new side of the power couple's relationship. While West and Kardashian have walked plenty of red carpets together, this particular appearance marks the first time they've walked the red carpet of the famed Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together. Hey, who says you can't still have firsts after almost a decade of love?

The two celebrated the occasion with some major PDA on the red carpet. There are pictures of West holding a smiling Kardashian tight by the waist, pictures of him kissing her neck as he holds her from behind, and pictures of them staring at each other lovingly while they have a quick red carpet chat. After analyzing a few of their epic red PDA-packed red carpet pictures, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, Traci Brown concludes it seems as though their relationship is doing super well at the moment. "They’ve got a good thing going right now," she says. If you need, like, way more detail on that, find Brown's analyses of four of their steamiest red carpet pictures below.

He's legitimately interested in her. Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images While I saw this picture and thought West was probably just checking out Kardashian's butt, Brown explains the body language in this picture goes much deeper than that. "They’re super close here," she says. "[It] looks like he’s really interested in how her dress works. And every girl likes a guy that’s interested in her!" Brown also notes that West highlights his interest by "gently pulling her close with both hands."

The kiss wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images When I saw this picture I was floored by the PDA, but Brown says it's not as intense as it might look. "This seems like a ‘courtesy kiss.' Not a lot of connection." she says. "It’s just for show. He’s not even reaching for her with his hands." That being said, Kardashian is making a slight move of her own. "She’s claiming him with her hand on his chest," notes Brown.

This is actually sexier than the kissing picture. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Someone please turn up the AC because Brown says "this one is super hot!" "He’s showing her off and taking the back," she says. "And he’s nibbling on her neck. And the neck is one of the most sensitive and erotic places."