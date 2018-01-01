Chrissy Teigen Briefly Made Her Instagram & Twitter Private For A Disturbing Reason

Everyone's favorite social media virtuoso almost started 2018 with a new internet approach, and fans were not pleased. Chrissy Teigen made her Instagram and Twitter private — though temporarily — and the possible reason is certainly disheartening. She's a go-to for comedic relief, and many people would've felt a bit lost when looking at their feeds.

The model didn't provide a reason for briefly closing off her pages to unwanted viewers. However, there could possibly be a link between her move and accusations that targeted her and husband John Legend, according to Cosmopolitan. One Twitter user set her sites on Hollywood's power couple and claimed in a tweet, "Chrissy you run in circle with people who rape, torture & traffic kids. This is a fact, I expose sex trafficking for a living." This is just one immediately discredited accusation amongst a thread of tweets of the same nature.

Teigen did respond to the child pedophile ring conspiracy theory before she temporarily blocked her accounts by saying how she disturbed and upset she was by it. According to Cosmo, she said in a series of tweets,

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary," she wrote. "Apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy sh*t That thread is wild. Enjoy.

Legend also responded to the threads on Twitter and said, "You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued." As of 2:10 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, Legend's accounts — both Twitter and Instagram — are still public. Teigen's accounts — Twitter and Instagram — were also viewable at this time.

Despite a chaotic start to the new year, Legend did take time on Instagram to wish his followers well. He posted a series of photos — shots with Teigen and their baby Luna — with the caption, "2017’s greatest hits. Featuring my beautiful wife and daughter, of course. I love them so much and I look forward to us growing and flourishing together in 2018. Happy New Year to everyone!!"

This year marks an exciting time in the couple's lives, even though 2018 might have gotten off to a rocky and unexpected start because of these outlandish accusations. The 32-year-old model has been vocal about her pregnancy, and oftentimes took to social media to share updates about her growing baby bump. Fans will certainly not be happy that the quick-witted mama will not be sharing updates for the world to see (and let's be honest — people love to swoon at shots over lil' Lu). Of course, her pregnancy reveal earlier this year had fans laughing out loud (in true Teigen fashion). She simply wrote, "It's John's" and included a link to an Instagram photo.

But this isn't the first time Teigen has been involved with internet turmoil. She is very clear about where she stands with President Donald Trump, so much so that she was actually blocked from accessing his Twitter page. "It’s been a long time coming, almost 10 years" Teigen said, according to People. "I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep."

When she wasn't taking shots at the commander in chief, she was often times making fun of her hubby and giving fans a reason to LOL, whether that includes taking to Twitter to request a Photoshop into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or live-tweeting her plane woes.

Teigen is certainly a force fans have come to gravitate toward on Twitter and Instagram. It would've been a bit unusual without her strong presence, but here's to hoping that online viciousness — across the board — comes to an end.