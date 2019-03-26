Anna Faris and Chris Pratt broke hearts everywhere when they officially announced their separation in August 2017 after being married for eight years. Though they've both moved on since the divorce, they're still very much in each other's lives because of their 6-year-old son, Jack. According to Anna Faris' recent interview on the Divorce Sucks podcast, it seems like she and Pratt still have major respect for each other and their relationships. Chris Pratt told Anna Faris he was proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger before he popped the question, and I think that's pretty admirable.

"So, he was so sweet, as he always is," Faris said in the podcast. "He called me like, 'So I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' And I was like, 'That's awesome!' I also told him that I was an ordained minister." While Faris may not have any intention of actually officiating Pratt and Schwarzenegger's wedding, joking about it shows that she and her ex have to be on pretty good terms. In the podcast, Faris also opened up about her and Pratt's relationship after their divorce and what their ultimate goal is when it comes to co-parenting their son.

"Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love," she said. This just goes to show that just because they couldn't make their marriage work, doesn't mean they can't still have major love for each other, and clearly, they still do.

When asked what her and Pratt's ultimate goal is, Faris said it's to be a family, even if they aren't together anymore. "I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want," Faris continued. "Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together. Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of all spending Christmas together, vacations together."

After announcing their separation in August 2017, Pratt and Faris were officially divorced by December 2017. While Pratt was the one filing, TMZ reported that it was a joint decision to separate due to "irreconcilable differences." And even then, they said their main priority was their son and assuring that he would be OK after the split, as well as making it known that their love and respect for each other hasn't changed.

Pratt and Faris both posted similar statements announcing their separation. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris tweeted. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other and will always cherish our time together."

Good for Faris and Pratt for putting their son's happiness first and foremost. It's awesome that they have such an open line of communication, and still share such a mutual respect. I'll never not love them, whether together, or apart.