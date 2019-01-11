Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are really making their new relationship and family dynamic work. Whenever the two talk about their divorce and what their lives are like now that their relationship is all about co-parenting, they only have positive things to say about each other. And Anna Faris' secret to co-parenting with Chris Pratt is actually a bit surprising, as it involves their new baes.

In a recent episode for her podcast, Unqualified, Faris breaks down why co-parenting their son, Jack, has worked so well for them so far.

"Chris and I work really hard [to co-parent] because we have Jack," she said. "That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy." Then she revealed, outside of the love for their son, what really makes things work for them.

"We have sort of the luxury of circumstance," Faris said. "You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it’s like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?” So while she admitted that getting divorced and adjusting to their new life was difficult and they sometimes do feel bitter about it all, their new relationships really help them stay out of that bitter state of mind.

Pratt is currently dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. So really, their secret to making co-parenting work is remembering that their lives are still pretty damn good despite being much different now.

Also let's take a second to appreciate how heckin' cute Jack Pratt is.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Very cute.

Faris went on to say that breakups are still hella hard, even if you've come out happy on the other side.

"I do want to reiterate though," she said in the episode, "that I f*cking acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there’s bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us more human. But the long game, and it’s just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f*cking sucks! Until then, what [matters most] is that everyone's happy.”

It really seems like they have a handle on this whole thing, though, especially considering that Faris, Pratt, Barrett, and Schwarzenegger all spent Halloween 2018 together with Jack. Yup, they treated it as a double date night and all went trick-or-treating together with Jack, who dressed as a ninja. You can check out the photos of the group here. All of the adults are laughing and smiling in the pics, so it doesn't seem like this night was awkward at all.

It probably was easy to make this Halloween double date happen, considering part of the terms of Pratt and Faris' divorce reportedly listed that they agreed to live within 5 miles of each other for the next 5 years (that's when Jack finishes 6th grade). Entertainment Tonight reported in November that the court documents regarding the former couple's divorce included this agreement to remain neighbors. If one of them wants to move to a place a bit further away, they're reportedly allowed to, as long as they give written notice to the other co-parent at least three months in advance.

So making co-parenting work is all about loving your kid and trying not to stay bitter, but it's def also about setting good and fair terms in the divorce settlement in the first place. Noted.