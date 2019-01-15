The sound of wedding bells are in the air, because Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially engaged! Time obviously called for celebration when the Parks & Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to reveal that he had proposed to Schwarzenegger — but what immediately went through my head was how Pratt's ex-wife, actress Anna Faris felt about the whole thing. Not only that, but I also wondered how Chris Pratt told Anna Faris about his engagement. Fortunately for the world, Faris opened up about the story, and it is honestly so mature and sweet that you'll *almost* wonder why the pair ever split up in the first place (don't @ me, you guys).

On Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Faris revealed that Pratt texted her to let her personally know the news of his engagement to Schwarzenegger.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today, and I'm so happy for them," Faris said. "I knew that it was going to happen, and I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other. I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love... with Jack."

She also emphatically said that Schwarzenegger is "awesome," and noted that she is equally happy in her own relationship (Michael Barrett), and all of this is so pure.

Can we just talk about how refreshing it is to see two parents in Hollywood happily co-exist and co-raise their child? Their adorable son Jack is one lucky little dude.

But it gets even better, because Faris then revealed that she gave Pratt the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris recounted. "I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister,'" she jokingly said, but admitted that she's "not very good at it."

World, I'm just going to tell you one thing: If Anna Faris offers to officiate your wedding, you TAKE THAT OFFER AND RUN WITH IT.

Say yes, Chris and Katherine. Say yes!

Faris then congratulated the pair, and let her fans know that she would be texting the happy couple to tell them that she was talking about them on her podcast, and reiterates that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are "both f*cking amazing people," adding that there is "no bitterness" and that she's "happy that we're all really happy."

Yas, queen!

She also said that she'd be amped if the newly engaged couple would come on her podcast, and there is nothing that I could think of that would personally bring me more joy.

But in all seriousness, we all knew that Faris would have nothing but love for her ex-husband on his newest celebration. When Pratt took to Instagram in the early in the morning of Monday, Jan. 14, posting a photo of him and Schwarzenegger cuddling close, with a gorgeous engagement ring on Schwarzenegger's ring finger, Faris was elated for them.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Pratt wrote, and in the comment section, Faris wrote, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

That's what real love is, people. Ensuring that those who are important to you are, above all, happy. A big congratulations to Pratt and Schwarzenegger on their engagement, and a huge congratulations to Anna Faris for being quite possibly the coolest human on the planet. We're so happy for all of you!