Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially engaged, you guys! The Parks & Recreation star announced the happy news on his Instagram by sharing a really cute selfie from the moment his fiancée said yes. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" he wrote in the caption of his post. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Awwwww! The whole thing is incredibly romantic. Oh, and if you're wondering what the actor's ex-wife had to say about Pratt moving on, you'll be happy to know that Anna Faris' reaction to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's engagement is actually so sweet!

"I'm so happy for you both!!" she wrote in the comment section of the post. "Congratulations!"

Lots of exclamation points there, so it looks like it's all love between exes, you guys! I mean, the Mom actress is obviously excited about Pratt's big announcement, and her well wishes bode really well for the former couple — who announced their separation in July 2017 after eight years of marriage — and their commitment to raising their son Jack together.

Anyway, here's the picture of the sweet proposal moment that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star posted on Instagram early in the morning of Monday, Jan. 14:

It's pretty cute, right? And, um, did you see that ring?

Reports that these two were dating first started surfacing in June 2018 when they were seen on a picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. In the months following, things got pretty serious pretty fast, with Pratt and Schwarzenegger both spending time with each other's families, including Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that it was actually Katherine's mom, Maria — who happens to be Maria Shiver, estranged wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a.k.a. The Terminator — who helped set Pratt and Schwarzenegger up.

"She knows Chris through mutual friends," the source said at the time.

More to come...