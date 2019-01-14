Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged, According To Pratt's Latest Instagram

Wedding bells are in the air, people. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged! Pratt himself announced the happy news on his Instagram via a selfie of him and his new fiancée early in the morning of Monday, Jan. 14. So this is real!! This is happening!!

"Sweet Katherine," Pratt said in his Instagram caption. "So happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" The two are hugging in the picture with the ring front and center. And let me tell ya... it is a hard ring to miss.

Reports that the two were dating first started in June 2018 when they were seen on a picnic date on Monday, June 18, in Santa Barbara, California. In photos published by TMZ, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were seen out and about on what appeared to be a casual date. In the months following, things got pretty serious pretty fast, with Pratt and Schwarzenegger both spending time with each other's families, including Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Pratt, Faris, Schwarzenegger, and Faris' boyfriend Michael Barrett all spent Halloween together by taking Jack Pratt trick-or-treating. The foursome were all smiles (and all dressed in costumes) as they took Jack from house to house. All reports of Pratt and Faris' dynamic post-divorce (including comments from Faris herself) have all maintained that the exes have kept a respectful relationship ever since the split for the sake of Jack, and it shows in the fact that the two new couples now spend holidays together. A source told Entertainment Tonight in November that they will most likely continue to do joint holidays in the future.

But first, a wedding!

Schwarzenegger has not yet posted about the happy news on her own Instagram, nor have her famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

These two lovebirds getting married does mean that Pratt is going to be a member of the Kennedy family now. Maria Shriver (who set Pratt and Schwarzenegger up on their first date, mind you) is the daughter of the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver — President John F. Kennedy and senators Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy's sister. So that's fun! It also means that Arnold Freaking Schwarzenegger is now going to be Pratt's father-in-law. So being action stars now runs in the fam.

This engagement, while it happened fast (remember, they only started dating in June), was apparently a long time coming. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple said in November that Pratt has been turning down work opportunities so he could spend more time with Schwarzenegger and that they would "be engaged soon."

The couple finally went Instagram official on December 13, 2018, when Pratt posted a collage of photos of Schwarzenegger in honor of her 29th birthday (though they'd been popping up together on family members' Instagrams long before that).

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Pratt said in the post. "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Fast-forward just a few short weeks, and they're engaged! Congrats, ya crazy lovebirds.