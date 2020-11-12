Getting cozied up for a (COVID-safe) date night is even better when it's with a tasty combo meal from Chipotle. Uber Eats is teaming up with Hinge and Chipotle to offer up some majorly discounted combos in honor of cuffing season that you can share or snag solo — because double the Chipotle, double the fun, amirte? To make your next delivery a breeze, here's how to order from Chipotle's Uber Eats Cuffing Season menu with Hinge before it disappears.

In what might be the ultimate in comfort food delivery, the Chipotle x Hinge Cuffing Season Menu dropped exclusively on Uber Eats on Thursday, Nov. 12. Inspired by fan-favorite orders and Chipotle's status as a ~date night~ spot, you can find the menu on the Chipotle page in the Uber Eats app. From there, scroll right to left at the top until you see: "Cuffing Season Menu." (You can also scroll down to the bottom of the page.)

The menu includes three meal combos available through Saturday, Dec. 5: The Day Date, The Date Night, and The Hinge Date. The Day Date is a combo of two salads and chips and salsa, while The Date Night combines two entrées, chips and queso, and two drinks. Finally, the third option is The Hinge Date, wh�ich is any entreé, a side of chips and salsa, and a tractor beverage to enjoy solo or on a virtual date.

Uber Eats/Chipotle

OK, now let's get into the sweet, sweet deals in the form weekend discounts:

Friday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 15 — Get $5 off The Day Date, $8 off The Date Night, or $3 off The Hinge Date automatically when you order.

Friday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29 — Score free delivery on your Cuffing Season Menu order.

Friday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 5: Get $5 off The Day Date, $8 off The Date Night, or $3 off The Hinge Date automatically when you order.

If the menu wasn't enough, Hinge users will receive a $20 off promo code for their next three orders of Chipotle through Uber Eats via email. You'll need to activate the promo code by loading it into your Uber Eats account.

Hinge is also spreading �the cuffing season vibes on its app, offering members the chance to use the profile prompt, “Burritos should be..." so you can compare your Chipotle orders with your matches. You'll find it with all the other Hinge prompts.

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Chipotle/Hinge

When receiving an order through Uber Eats, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for receiving deliveries as of Sept. 11. They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person. You can also opt for contactless delivery with Uber Eats.

