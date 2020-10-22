Get ready for some nostalgia in the form of '90s pricing (see: cheap!!!) for one of your fave bites. With Uber Eats' new Throwback Thursday Burger King deal, you can score the Whopper for less than a $1, and pretend you’ve transported back in time. Here's how you can get the deal before it disappears.

Uber Eats launched its Burger King deal on Thursday, Oct. 22, as the kick-off to its new Throwback Thursdays promotion. The inaugural deal is a 99-cent Whopper when you order from Burger King through the Uber Eats app. That's more than $3 off the current price of $4.19, taking you back to prices of the '90s, according to Uber Eats. The discount is only available on the Uber Eats app through Sunday, Oct. 25, so you'll need to grab it ASAP. You don't even need a promo code to score the deal, because the 99-cent offer will appear on the BK menu of your Uber Eats app, and it's applicable on delivery and pick-up offers.

This Whopper deal is just the first of Uber Eats' Throwback Thursdays deals, which will drop on a Thursday near the end of each month. With different restaurant partners, the food delivery app will take you through different eras. Coming up in November, Uber Eats will celebrate the '60s with Tim Hortons, per the brand.

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Burger King

If you need more food delivery inspo, check out the company's latest "Tonight I'll Be Eating" ad with Simone Biles and Jonathan Van Ness. The Olympic gold medalist and the Queer Eye star banded together to share their love of falafel wraps with sweet potato fries and crab cakes with spicy aioli in a few funny commercial spots. It's the second commercial in the series, following Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart's reunion in a September ad.

No matter what bites you get with Uber Eats, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. Uber Eats offers contactless deliveries, but if you want to be sure, make a delivery note in the app. After you've received your order, throw away the to-go packaging and wash your hands before eating. If you pick up your order, be sure to only go out if you're not sick, and wear a face mask over your mouth and nose.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.