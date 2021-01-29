Chipotle has a new line of activewear that's so cute you'll want to wear, wash, and repeat. Featuring chipotle pepper designs and nods to the chain's fresh guac and black beans, Chipotle's activewear line with bike shorts and leggings feature modern styles with a major dose of inspiration from the chain's most popular ingredients. Whether you sport Chipotle's new threads to hit the home gym or just to lounge around, they'll definitely spice up your wardrobe.

The Chipotle activewear line launched on Jan. 27, and it features new sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts in neutral hues punched up by mini pepper designs. Joining the brand's existing activewear items available in the collection — gym bags, slides, and water bottles — the new bra tops and stretchy bottoms are here to inspire your fitness goals (or not LOL) while letting you subtly rep your fave burrito chain. With a modern color palette inspired by its ingredients like black beans and avocado, each of the new items in the line are also sustainable buys, per the brand, since they're made with 73% recycled plastic bottles and 27% spandex.

You can shop the collection by heading to ChipotleGoods.com and selecting the active gear banner. There are plenty of options, such as the Chipotle Pepper Longline Bra Top for $35. Each of the new items come in "black bean" or "avocado" color options and a wide range of sizes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The $55 Chipotle Pepper Leggings are full-length and high-waisted. Featuring a hidden key pocket in the back, they're a blend of spandex and recycled bottles and feature a graphic design of tonal chipotle peppers on the fabric.

The Chipotle Pepper Longline Bra Top ($35) also features the cute tonal peppers on the fabric and is a medium-support choice.

Bike shorts are a whole mood, and these Chipotle Pepper Athletic Shorts ($45) feature the tonal pepper design, a high-waist cut, a key pocket in the back, and a compression fit.

When you're browsing through Chipotle's athletic line, you'll also notice items like Chipotle Chips and Guac Slides ($22), Chipotle's 17-ounce Cultivate Water Bottle ($16), and the Chipotle Foil Weekender Duffle Bag ($60).

If you're looking for a gym bag to put all your gear in, there's a Chipotle Foil Gym Duffle Bag, which features a foil-like design and reads, "It's OK to be a little extra."

If you're getting ready to hit "Add To Cart," remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. When receiving deliveries, opt for a contactless drop off where possible. If you come into contact with a delivery person, wear a mask and practice social distancing. After receiving a shipment, make sure you wash your hands after handling your package.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.