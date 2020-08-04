Get ready to spruce up your wardrobe with a fresh new collection inspired by your fave burrito order, well, kinda. Chipotle is launching an apparel line that features clothes dyed from leftover avocado pits from its restaurants, so you can take your avo obsession to the next level. Here's what you need to know about adding pieces from this Chipotle Goods apparel line to your next shopping spree.

Chipotle announced its new Chipotle Goods line in a press released on Monday, Aug. 3. According to the company, this line of goods is made using materials that apparently reduce waste and water, with an emphasis on gender-neutral and size-inclusive pieces. Most items run from XXS to 3X. It also features an avocado-dyed collection, which includes clothes and pieces naturally dyed with ink made from leftover avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants. The resulting light peach/pink color is unique to every piece, so some will be lighter or darker depending on the batch of dye it was soaked in.

According to the press release, "All profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable," so you'll also apparently be supporting a good cause while you snag some trendy pieces.

To start shopping, just head to ChipotleGoods.com beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4. There are plenty of options for burrito fans to choose from, such as the Chipotle Custom Order Tee for $25, which allows you to select your fave ingredients — just like you do at the restaurant — and then the shirt will be printed with your favorite order right on it.

In the avocado-dyed collection, you could get the Chipotle Natural Avocado Dye Tote for $20. The canvas woven tote bag features the cheeky sentence, "It's okay to be a little extra," on it.

If you'd like to show you stan avos without having to say a word, check out the Chipotle Avocado Camisole for $40. The "rice" colored cami is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and has images of mini avocados printed all over.

In the Chipotle Goods collection, you'll also find sleepwear, shoes and socks, active gear, hats, accessories, and more. Availability will vary, so you'll want to act fast when making your purchases. According to a representative from Chipotle, the company will restock some items if they sell out and may offer others with new colors/updates, while also looking to avoid overproduction to offset the possibility of waste.

To kick off the launch, Chipotle is teaming up with celebs on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to host a pop-up shop on Depop. Throughout the day, Instagram stars Avani Gregg (@avani), Natalie Mariduena (@natalinanoel), SpencerX (@iamspencerx), and DevonOnDeck (@devanondeck) will be releasing customized Chipotle Goods on Depop.

So after you browse the Chipotle Goods line, mark your calendar for even more themed merch coming your way on Aug. 5.